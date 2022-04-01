Shell Trinidad and Tobago delivers first gas from Colibri project

World Oil

Shell Trinidad and Tobago (through BG International, a subsidiary of Shell plc) announced that production has started on Block 22 and NCMA-4 in the North Coast Marine Area (NCMA) in Trinidad and Tobago.

The start-up of Colibri follows the amendment to the Block 6 production sharing contract for the Manatee field, marking yet another significant milestone in Shell’s growth strategy in country.

This will allow for the delivery of gas both domestically and internationally through Atlantic LNG.

“I am proud of the team in Trinidad and Tobago for their commitment to safely delivering this project on time,” said Wael Sawan, director of integrated gas, renewable and energy solutions.

“This reinforces the delivery of Shell’s Powering Progress strategy in country, as we seek to provide more and cleaner energy solutions, globally. Colibri, along with other development projects, will see natural gas going into both the domestic petrochemical markets and into LNG exports, in line with the energy ambitions of Trinidad and Tobago.”

Project Colibri is a backfill project that is expected to add approximately 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) (174 MMscf/d) of sustained near-term gas production with peak production expected to be approximately 43,000 boe/d (250 MMscf/d) through a series of four subsea gas wells, tied back to the existing Poinsettia Platform located in the NCMA acreage.