7 hours ago
Permian shale output expected to set a record in December
8 hours ago
Oil and gas giants hit back at climate critics, say they’re leaders in energy transition
9 hours ago
European gas prices jump, rolling blackouts possible on new Nord Stream 2 delays
10 hours ago
‘No way around hydrogen’ says RWE CEO, as firm lays out plans to invest billions in renewables
11 hours ago
Carbon+Intel: Talos Energy, Freeport LNG to develop CCS project on Texas Gulf Coast
12 hours ago
Crude oil flat; demand-supply balance may be shifting

Shiba Inu Plunges Today Along With These 3 Cryptocurrencies

