Silk Energy Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2020) - Silk Energy Limited (CSE: SILK) (the "Company") announces the resignations of directors Jay Vieira and Herb Brugh, effective January 10th, 2020.

The Company wishes to thank Messieurs Vieira and Brugh for their contributions to the Company and wishes them success in their future endeavours.

New Directors

The Company is pleased to announce that Bryan Emslie has been appointed as a director of the Company effective as of January 10th, 2020.

Mr. Emslie has over 35 years of experience in the evaluation of oil and gas reserves and preparation of economic evaluations for purposes of annual reporting, reserve certifications, reserves audits, due diligence reviews and acquisition and divestitures. He spent most of his career as Senior Vice President of McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. in Calgary and was President of McDaniel International Ltd., the international oil and gas evaluation arm of McDaniel, during which time he traveled extensively throughout the world. Mr. Emslie traveled throughout the major oil basins of Kazakhstan on many occasions and prepared oil and gas reserves and resources evaluations for over 100 different properties in Kazakhstan for over 30 different clients.

Mr. Emslie's regional Kazakh experience and knowledge of all of the major oil basins will be a major asset to the Company as it reviews new potential oil and gas assets in Kazakhstan.

With Mr. Emslie's appointment, the Company's board of directors now consists of Mr. Emslie, Steve Kappella, Yerkin Svanbayev, Charles De Chezelles, and Aigerim Svanbayeva.

For further information, please contact Steve Kappella, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, at [email protected]

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

