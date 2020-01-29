Sinclair and Michael Self Enter Fourth Year of Exciting Sponsorship With Championship Redemption in Mind

There’s excitement at Sinclair Oil Corporation as the 2020 ARCA Menards Series begins. Sinclair moves into its fourth year of sponsoring Michael Self, professional stock car racing driver for Venturini Motorsports and Salt Lake City native. Self won 4 of 20 races in the 2019 season and finished in the top five in 14 out of 20 races. Drivers for Venturini Motorsports won the majority of the races, with 14 collective wins during the 2019 series.

The new year is likely to bring more exposure to Self and Sinclair’s iconic mascot, DINO, as the ARCA Menards Series begins its first year under the NASCAR umbrella. In all but two races, the Venturini Motorsports Toyota Camry will be fully wrapped with DINO green and Sinclair branding.

“DINO is known and loved by many across the country either through recognition of our stations or, of course, as the lovable Apatosaurus seen in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Jack Barger, vice president of Marketing and Supply for Sinclair, “and with the potential of added NASCAR viewers to the ARCA Menards Series, we hope to further introduce the brand to loyal race fans.

ARCA was purchased by NASCAR in 2018 with an agreement for NASCAR to take the wheel and manage both in 2020. The two racing organizations go back more than 60 years when ARCA founder John Marcum raced against Bill France Sr., a member of the sport’s founding family. ARCA began racing at Daytona International Speedway in 1964. Michael Self won at Daytona in 2018 and would love a repeat performance in 2020 in front of a growing audience.

“There’s a lot happening with the ARCA Menards Series in 2020, and I’m ecstatic that Sinclair and I get to continue with our relationship and grow our fan support with potentially more viewers of ARCA Racing than ever before,” said Michael Self, driver of the No. 25 Sinclair Toyota. “We’ve had so much positive feedback from fans over the last few years about the car, the merchandise we give away at the races, the inflatable DINO on top of the trailer, and especially the desire to see Sinclair stations in markets where they aren’t currently; it makes everything about this partnership attractive and fun to be a part of. Look for the fully wrapped DINO-green Camry out in front!”

Sinclair Oil Corporation will return as the primary sponsor for Self in 18 of the 20 races of the 2020 ARCA Menards Series, with associate branding on the other two. Fans can follow Self’s race results and Sinclair’s involvement at SinclairOil.com/DINOracing.

Self spent his early days racing go-karts, competing in the world championship at age 16 and ranking as one of America’s top three go-kart drivers under age 18. As Self advanced to full-size stock car racing, it seemed only natural to team with Sinclair and Venturini Motorsports.

Over the last four decades Venturini Motorsports has emerged as one of the leading professional motorsports organizations in the country. Strategically aligned with Toyota Racing Development, Venturini Motorsports is widely known for its success and tenure competing in the ARCA Menards Series. A family-operated organization, patriarch Tony Venturini fueled the group’s passion for speed when he began racing in Chicago during the 1950s while owning and operating a Sinclair service station.

About Sinclair Oil Corporation

Sinclair is a privately held Wyoming company with executive offices in Salt Lake City, Utah. Sinclair owns and operates two refineries in Wyoming along with a network of both crude oil and finished-product pipelines and terminals in the Rocky Mountain and midcontinent regions. The company markets fuel in 29 states, supplying high-quality fuel to more than 1,400 branded stations, featuring DINOCARE® TOP TIER™ gasoline. Sinclair Oil and Gas Company manages its exploration and production portfolios by participating in major oil and gas development projects in the U.S. Other affiliates include The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, the Little America hotel chain, The Westgate Hotel in San Diego, Sun Valley Resort in Idaho and Snowbasin Resort in Utah. For more information, visit SinclairOil.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

