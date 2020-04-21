Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority Awards Minerva New Bunkering Licenses

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has awarded Minerva Bunkering Pte Ltd (Minerva) a Craft Operator and Bunker Supplier license, the first granted since 2017.

As the largest bunkering market, Singapore represents a core addition to Minerva's physical delivery network spanning more than 30 ports around the world. Serving customers with a supplier license significantly enhances Minerva's operations in Singapore, a market where it has been active in cargo and bunker trading since 2014.

"We are excited to bring our physical supply model to the world's largest bunkering hub. Leveraging our global integrated fuel supply chain and the substantial investment we have made in Singaporean flagged bunker tankers and storage capacity, we believe Minerva will positively contribute to the stability and growth of the Singapore market," stated Minerva CEO Tyler Baron.

Minerva is pleased to play a role in the environmental evolution of the bunkering industry with a commitment to operate dual-fueled bunker tankers in Singapore. This is in alignment with the MPA's leadership on initiatives to steadily reduce the environmental impact of the local bunkering fleet.

Minerva Bunkering is an international marine fuel logistics company that markets and physically supplies fuels and lubricants to ships in port and at sea. The company procures product in bulk from diverse sources and delivers to over 600 customers across all major commercial shipping sectors including container ships, dry bulk carriers, cruise ships, tankers, and ferries.

Minerva Bunkering is a 100-percent-owned subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group, one of the largest privately-held energy and commodities companies in the world. For additional information, please visit www.minervabunkering.com.

