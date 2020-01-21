January 21, 2020 - 10:00 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



Six New Records Set by Liquified Natural Gas Industry in 2019, New IHS Markit Data Shows WASHINGTON, D.C. Record levels of new investment, project starts and a new global exports leader among 2019 milestones 2019 was a record-shattering year for the liquified natural gas (LNG) industry, says a new report by IHS Markit, (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions. The report, entitled 2019: A Year of Records for LNG says that the numerous records are indicative of a sustained growth trend, with global LNG capacity expected to increase by more than 50%—from 283 million metric tonne per annum (MMtpa) in 2015 to 437 MMtpa in 2020. “The ongoing pace of new investment is especially noteworthy considering a market context of weak global prices,” said Michael Stoppard, chief strategist, global gas at IHS Markit. “Not only did LNG grow at an unprecedented rate in 2019, but the industry also laid the foundations for continued strong growth into the middle of the decade.” Key records set by the LNG industry in 2019 were: Record levels of new investment . Final investment decisions (FIDs) for liquefaction projects were made at an extraordinary level of 70.4 million tons per year (MMtpa)—40% higher than the previous all-time high reached in 2005 (50.4 MMtpa). The United States, Russia, and Mozambique each set individual highs for levels of annual FIDs.

. Europe set records for imports each single month as well as for the year as whole. Annual net imports totaled 87.2 MM tons which exceeded the previous record of 65.5 MM tons set in 2011. Imports are expected to remain strong in 2020 due to additional new liquefaction supply coming to market. New supply in 2020 is expected to outpace Asian demand growth and therefore maintain sales into Europe. Record Chinese imports. China overtook Japan as the world largest LNG importer in the month of December 2019, with volumes for the month reaching 7.3 MMt, compared to Japan’s 6.9 MMt. Even though Japan is expected to continue to be the world’s largest LNG importer on a total annual basis through 2022, 2019 marked the second year in a row of declining imports for the country, continuing an overall downward trend since 2015. China entered its fourth year in a row of record LNG imports, increasing its LNG imports 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Additional Reference: IHS Markit 2019 LNG Trade Figures LNG supply in 2019 totaled 373.0 million tons (MMt), up 11.8% from 2018 or 39.5 MMt. The largest increases in LNG exports came from the United States (37.7 MMt total, up 15.2 MMt), Russia (30.2 MMt total, up 10.1 MMt) and Australia (80.2 total, up 7.7 MMt). 1 Net LNG imports reached 358.8 MMt in 2019, up 40.5 MMt from 2018. Regionally, LNG imports2 grew the most into Europe, totaling 87.2 MMt relative to 49.9 MMt in 2018. For individual countries, the United Kingdom registered the largest growth (13.3 MMt total, up 8.1 MMt), followed by France (16.3 MMt total, up 7.8 MMt), and China (62.4 MMt total, up 7.4 MMt). Japan remained the largest LNG importer, receiving 77.5 MMt in 2019. However, this was a decline from 83.2 MMt in 2018, making Japan the market with the largest decrease in LNG imports in 2019. China remained the second largest importer OVER THE ENTIRE YEAR. South Korea remained the third largest importer in 2019, with 41.0 MMtons, however it also had the second largest decline relative to 2018 (down 3.5 MMtons). For more information about the report 2019: A Year of Records for LNG or about IHS Markit LNG research services visit https://ihsmarkit.com/products/LNG-market-outlook-demand-forecast.html For media inquiries contact Jeff Marn at [email protected] or the IHS Markit Media Relations Team at [email protected]. About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com) IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth. IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2020 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved. 1 Supply figures are LNG production and loaded volumes. These are higher than delivered or import volumes because of LNG used or lost in transit.

