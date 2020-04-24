SJI Appoints Joseph M. Rigby as Chairman of the Board

FOLSOM, NJ, April 24, 2020 – SJI (NYSE: SJI) today appointed Joseph M. Rigby as Chairman of the Board. He replaces Walter M. Higgins III, who retired from the role after five years.

A member of the board for four years, Rigby brings significant institutional knowledge and executive experience into his new role. Rigby previously served as Chairman, and President and CEO of Pepco Holdings Inc (PHI) until his retirement in 2016, having also served as PHI’s CFO and COO. He brings a wide range of experience to his new role at SJI, including strategic planning, regulatory, risk and compliance.

“I am excited to work alongside Joe in his new role as Chairman” said Mike Renna, President and CEO, SJI. “His extensive experience and leadership in the energy industry, coupled with his down-to-earth, straight-forward approach fits perfectly at SJI and will continue to have a positive impact on the organization and help drive our long-term growth.”

Rigby is also a member of the Board of Dominion Energy, Inc. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Rutgers University, a master’s degree from Monmouth University and is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of New Jersey.

About SJI

SJI (NYSE: SJI), an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. SJI Utilities, SJI’s regulated natural gas utility business, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to approximately 700,000 South Jersey Gas, Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas customers in New Jersey and Maryland. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.

