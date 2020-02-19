SJI Closes Sale of Marina Thermal Facility

FOLSOM, NJ, February 19, 2020 – SJI (NYSE: SJI) completed the previously announced sale of its Marina Thermal Facility to DTE Energy Services for $100 million, subject to certain adjustments for working capital, in cash. Consistent with SJI’s stated goal of maintaining a strong balance sheet, the company intends to use proceeds from the sale to repay debt.



Guggenheim Securities acted as financial advisor and Morgan, Lewis and Bockius, LLP acted as legal advisor to SJI.