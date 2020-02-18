SK Innovation Issues Statement on USITC Preliminary Ruling

SK Innovation, a leading developer of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, issued today a statement regarding a preliminary ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) in the case involving SK Innovation and LG Chem.

“Since the origin of the lawsuit, SK Innovation has sought to comply with all ITC procedures. While we haven’t seen the official decision, it is unfortunate that our position has not been fully accepted by the ITC. SK Innovation will review the decision thoroughly and follow the appeal process set by the ITC.

As long-time industry peers, SK Innovation and LG Chem have a shared history of promoting innovation and developing advanced technologies. As such, we believe that it is in our collective interest to together continue creating maximum economic and social value for our customers, partners, and the communities we serve.”

Established as South Korea’s first oil refining company in 1962, SK Innovation engages in diverse areas of business, including exploration and production (E&P), batteries, and information and electronics materials. It owns SK Energy, South Korea’s No.1 refining company, SK Global Chemical, the leader in the domestic petrochemical industry, SK Lubricants, a global lubricants company, SK Incheon Petrochem, a refining and chemical company, and SK Trading International, a trader of crude oils and petrochemicals. As part of their management system, SK Innovation pursues the maximization of happiness for all stakeholders. It is for this reason that SK Innovation recognizes the importance of and pays attention to social enterprise, a way to create social values through business.

