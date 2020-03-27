SKYRE Develops Advanced Oxygen Concentration Module For Missions In Space And For Life-Saving Missions Here On Earth

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the aim of providing a solution that mitigates risks to astronaut health and facilitates life support for extended-duration space-exploration missions – the global clean energy leader SKYRE – has developed a game-changing technology for NASA.

The oxygen concentration system allows the production, storage and administration of concentrated oxygen to a crew member while maintaining overall cabin oxygen concentration levels, so as to mitigate the risk of fire hazard. NASA laid out some challenging objectives for the solution. The desired oxygen concentrator device would minimize mass, volume and power, while performing at high reliability, over a range of inlet pressure and oxygen concentration – all while delivering a range of outlet flow and concentration to the crew member or application. No engineered systems existed that have met power, size and flow rate objectives for use in manned space flight – until SKYRE developed its Solid State Oxygen Concentration Module (OCM).

An extension of SKYRE's proven hydrogen concentration, generation and compression technology found in the H2RENEW™, the OCM is an elegant solution that meets multiple needs in a very efficient manner.

Having demonstrated the performance in the laboratory, SKYRE is working to scale the platform to relevant size for critical commercial opportunities. "SKYRE's OCM has practical applications for medical professionals and their patients and/or patient communities and we've already had initial conversations with the healthcare industry about it." said Dr. Molter, CEO. "Our system concentrates oxygen from ambient air (versus from an oxygen supply) for emergency life support for medical traumas and other respiratory-related applications. Our leading electro-chemical technology was originally developed for NASA as the critical, central element of advanced life support systems relied upon to keep people alive – where failure is simply not an option."

About SKYRE: Founded in 2007 as Sustainable Innovations and rebranded in 2018, SKYRE uses a proven, patented electrochemical technology to build innovative clean energy products that deliver breakthrough efficiency and are socially responsible. SKYRE's products create economic opportunity for companies and contribute to global environmental sustainability by solving some of the world's most challenging and pressing resource and energy problems.

Contact:

Gail A. Brackett, VP Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

(310) 936-3136 (O)

Dr. Trent Molter, President & CEO

[email protected]

(860) 652-9690 (O)

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skyre-develops-advanced-oxygen-concentration-module-for-missions-in-space-and-for-life-saving-missions-here-on-earth-301031152.html

SOURCE SKYRE, Inc.