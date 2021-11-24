13 hours ago
Oil giant Shell strikes deal to buy power from ‘world’s largest offshore wind farm’
14 hours ago
Former Trump energy secretary says releasing oil from reserves is ‘bad policy choice’
15 hours ago
China so far non-committal to Washington’s oil release, OPEC+ unmoved
15 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 21 Bcf
16 hours ago
Analysis: Biden’s oil reserves bet mixes China outreach with appeal to U.S. voters
17 hours ago
Oil prices are headed for $100 despite U.S. efforts to release reserves, analyst says

SM Energy Announces The Appointment Of Anita M. Powers To The Company’s Board Of Directors

