14 hours ago
Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 05-05-2020
14 hours ago
Notice to Oil and Gas Operators: Temporary Exceptions to Certain Administrative Rules
16 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: CAC Specialty – If you are a Board Member, or Executive, in the oil and gas market, can you sleep at night?
21 hours ago
Gas pipeline explodes in Fleming County
2 days ago
Williams Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
2 days ago
Shell Sells U.S. Appalachia Assets to National Fuel

SM Energy Company Announces Amendment To Credit Agreement

in Finance / Press Releases   by
 May 5, 2020 - 9:20 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

SM Energy Company Announces Amendment To Credit Agreement

DENVER, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company ("SM Energy" or the "Company") (NYSE: SM) today announced an amendment to its existing Credit Agreement to increase the aggregate amount of second lien debt permitted thereunder. The Fourth Amendment to the Sixth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement provides that the Company is permitted to grant a second-lien security interest on up to $1.0 billion in aggregate amount, including the entire amount of its outstanding $172.5 million 1.500% Senior Convertible Notes due 2021.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACT

Jennifer Martin Samuels, [email protected], 303-864-2507

SM Logo

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sm-energy-company-announces-amendment-to-credit-agreement-301053517.html

SOURCE SM Energy Company


Source: PR Newswire (May 5, 2020 - 9:20 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice