5 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Video Interview: Enverus – The Dark Side of the Boom before OPEC +
12 hours ago
TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces an update to its oil hedge position for 2020
21 hours ago
Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces 4.7 TCF of Gross Mean Un-risked Prospective Conventional Natural Gas Resources in Colombia
22 hours ago
Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 4-7-2020
1 day ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Landdox: Critical Land management your way, with the data linked to Enverus.
1 day ago
Noble Corporation plc To Announce First Quarter 2020 Results

SM Energy Declares Semi-Annual Cash Dividend

in 360 Company Releases   by
 April 9, 2020 - 9:00 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

SM Energy Declares Semi-Annual Cash Dividend

DENVER, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) today announces that its Board of Directors has approved a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend reflects a reduction for the current period consistent with the Company's priority to manage cash flow in light of the unprecedented and volatile market conditions. The dividend will be paid on May 8, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 24, 2020. The Company currently has approximately 113.0 million shares of common stock outstanding.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas.  SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACT

Jennifer Martin Samuels, [email protected], 303-864-2507

SM Logo

 

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sm-energy-declares-semi-annual-cash-dividend-301037895.html

SOURCE SM Energy Company


Source: PR Newswire (April 9, 2020 - 9:00 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Tags:
Legal Notice