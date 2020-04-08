SoCalGas and Frontier Communications Support Diverse Business Enterprises with Business-Building Tips Using Four Virtual Supplier Webinars

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) and Frontier Communications will collaborate to lead a series of webinars throughout April with tips for diverse business enterprises seeking to earn utility contracts.

Representatives from six other California utilities will participate in the webinars, offering suppliers latest updates from the utilities on upcoming sourcing opportunities, support for diverse businesses and available resources to the supplier community.

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the diverse business community, many of which are small and medium-sized businesses," said Denita Willoughby, SoCalGas Vice President of Supply Management and Logistics. "These virtual seminars bring a new, safe approach to further strengthen communications with suppliers and help them stay profitable."

"Together with SoCalGas and other utility partners, Frontier Communications recognizes the importance of critical infrastructure industries and essential services like ours," said Joe Gamble, Senior Vice President, Frontier Communications. "These virtual forums will help our diverse suppliers identify growth opportunities and enable Frontier to adapt supply chain requirements to keep our customers and the communities we serve connected."

Suppliers interested in participating are asked to RSVP and submit any questions prior to each virtual session to [email protected]. The sponsors anticipate participants will include representatives of diverse businesses from construction, engineering, facilities, janitorial, paving, consulting and professional services, along with vendors of a broad range of expendable and reusable goods.

The virtual series will be hosted by Dawn Gilbert of Frontier Communications and Joe Chow of SoCalGas starting on April 9th, followed by sessions on April 16th and April 23rd, and concluding on April 30th.

The session times, dates and panelists are the following:

Session 1 – April 9th – 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. Stephanie Green, CPUC Edward Simon, California American Water Lisa Roben, Comcast Jay Wesley, Century Link Session 2 – April 16th – 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. Drisha Melton, CPUC Holly Joy, Golden State Water Joan Kerr, PG&E Telma Lopez, Southwest Gas Session 3 – April 23rd – 2:00 to 2:45 p.m. Stephanie Green, CPUC Edward Simon, California American Water Lisa Roben, Comcast Jay Wesley, CenturyLink Session 4 – April 30th – 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. Drisha Melton, CPUC Holly Joy, Golden State Water Joan Kerr, PG&E Telma Lopez, Southwest Gas

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million customers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California, where more than 90 percent of residents use natural gas for heating, hot water, cooking, drying clothes or other uses. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines also plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians— about 45 percent of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.

SoCalGas' vision is to be the cleanest gas utility in North America, delivering affordable and increasingly renewable energy to its customers. In support of that vision, SoCalGas is committed to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for our customers. From 2014 through 2018, the company invested nearly $6.5 billion to upgrade and modernize its pipeline system to enhance safety and reliability. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 29 states, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions.

