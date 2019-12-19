Software Motor Company Hires CRO To Expand Adoption Of The World’s Most Efficient And Connected Motor

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Software Motor Company (SMC) has hired Carl Burrow as Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Burrow joins SMC after more than four years leading global sales at CalAmp, a $363M provider of telematics SaaS solutions for the transportation/logistics, industrial IoT, and connected car markets.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome someone of Carl's experience and industry stature to drive critical OEM partnerships," said Ryan Morris, Executive Chairman of SMC. "Carl was instrumental in helping transform CalAmp from a primarily hardware-focused company to a hybrid software-solutions business, where SaaS now exceeds 30% of company revenue. His unique background and skills will help bring SMC's game-changing smart motor platform to more customers globally, so they can experience our unparalleled energy efficiency benefits."

SMC makes the world's most efficient electric motor, with testing validated by the US Department of Energy. The Smart Motor System ties together its patented switched reluctance motor with automation and IoT to radically reduce energy consumption.

To date, SMC has primarily focused on transforming the HVAC industry, since the operation of buildings is responsible for 40% of global CO2 emissions. SMC is deploying its Smart Motor System with dozens of major retailers, restaurants, and commercial and industrial facilities, where their motor retrofits are driving average energy savings of 55% from their HVAC systems.

If the entire HVAC sector applied this technology and achieved similar performance, it would reduce annual global carbon emissions by 3.2 gigatons, which is the equivalent of 10% of all global emissions from fossil fuels. That would be like adding 10 new Amazon rainforests.

After gaining strong momentum in HVAC retrofits with commercial buildings, with customers ranging from Five Guys to JLL Commercial Real Estate Services, SMC is launching a new initiative to expand partnerships with OEMs, so their end-customers can also radically improve their energy efficiency.

For decades, technical challenges have prevented the radically simple and efficient design of switched reluctance motors from reaching mainstream adoption. SMC has solved these problems with a systemic, software-driven approach, and now offers a product line designed especially for integration into OEM systems.

"SMC provides a unique opportunity to disrupt a $100B industry through its innovative connected motor platform," Mr. Burrow said. "I'm honored to be a part of this team, and I look forward to implementing sales strategies that foster long-term partnerships and profitable revenue growth."

At CalAmp, Burrow led a 180-person organization across sales, customer success and channel partners. Key achievements included the formation of strategic partnerships with several key customers in target market verticals and the creation of a channel partnership program which drove significant new demand globally.

Prior to CalAmp, Burrow led global sales and marketing organizations at Peregrine Semiconductor, Actel, and MediumOne, as well as sales leadership roles at Magma Design Automation, Synopsys, and Texas Instruments.

"I'm excited to put my experience to work at SMC, delivering this innovation and exceeding our customers' expectations," Mr. Burrow said.

About Software Motor Company

Software Motor Company (SMC) has developed the world's most efficient electric motor system, based on revolutionary switched reluctance technology, managed by advanced cloud software. SMC's vision is to eliminate the 25% of global electricity consumption that is wasted by legacy electric motors, thus accelerating the world's transition from fossil fuels and leaving them in the ground where they belong. SMC is based in Sunnyvale, Calif., with offices in San Francisco; Arlington, Wash.; and Kennesaw, Ga. SMC is partnering with dozens of pilot customers and reducing their motor electricity consumption by more than half. SMC is also partnering with agriculture technology company VES to revolutionize the efficiency, environmental impact, and health of animal agriculture. For further information, visit www.softwaremotor.com .

