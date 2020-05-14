Solid Sulphur Market by Manufacturing Process - Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solid Sulphur Market by Manufacturing Process - Application (Fertilizer, Chemical Processing, Metal Manufacturing), Region (North America, Europe, Central Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The solid sulphur market size is estimated to be USD 3.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.0 %.



The high growth witnessed in the fertilizers sector in the developing economies of APAC is a key factor driving the solid sulphur market. APAC is the fastest-growing market in the fertilizer industry. With the boost in the economy, the APAC market has witnessed the fastest growth with respect to electronic chemicals and materials, thus fueling the demand for solid sulphur. However, the high cost of extraction through mining is a restrain.

Fertilizer segment is the largest and fastest-growing application of solid sulphur

Sulphur, being a by-product of oil and gas refineries is very economical and is widely consumed in the production of fertilizer such as calcium sulphate, which is a well-known fertilizer for preventing nutrient runoff as well as soil erosion. Growing adoption of sulphur in organic farming as an important chemical is a major factor driving the growth of the global sulphur market. Less precipitation of sulphur dioxide on agricultural fields due to stringent emission norms on oil and gas refineries has led to physical application of sulphur on agricultural lands. These factors have increased the demand for solid sulphur in the fertilizer application.

APAC is the largest and fastest-growing market for solid sulphur

APAC is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. China is expected to be one of the major markets for solid sulphur. The growing demand from fertilizers and chemical processing applications is expected to drive the market in China during the forecast period.

Extensive primary interviews were conducted in the process of determining and verifying the market size of different grades and applications of solid sulphur gathered through secondary research.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Solid Sulphur Market

4.2 Solid Sulphur Market Growth, by Manufacturing Process

4.3 Solid Sulphur Market, by Application and Region

4.4 Solid Sulphur Market, by Application

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Sustainable Demand for Sulphuric Acid in Various Applications

5.2.1.2 High Demand for Sulphur in Agriculture Sector

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Extraction of Sulphur by Mining Process

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Opportunities in APAC Region

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Difficulty in Transportation of Sulphur

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.6 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6 Solid Sulphur Market: by Manufacturing Process

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Claus Process

6.2.1 Claus Sulphur Recovery Process Recovers 95-98% of Sulphur from Oil & Gas Refining Process

6.3 Frasch Process

6.3.1 Sulphur Extracted from Underground Deposits Through Frasch Process can be 99.8% Pure

6.4 Others

7 Solid Sulphur Market: by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fertilizer

7.2.1 Massive Demand for Fertilizer in Developing Countries Driving USe of Solid Sulphur

7.3 Chemical Processing

7.3.1 Demand for Sulphur Increasing in Various Chemicals Industries

7.4 Metal Manufacturing

7.4.1 Growing Demand for Construction Material Driving the Solid Sulphur Market in Metal Manufacturing

7.5 Rubber Processing

7.5.1 Increasing Production of Rubber in APAC to Boost the Market

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Growth in Pharma and Explosives Industries to Boost the Demand for Solid Sulphur in the Others Segment

8 Solid Sulphur Market: by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 APAC

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Fertilizer will Boost the Demand for Solid Sulphur in China

8.2.2 India

8.2.2.1 Growth Fertilizer, Chemical Processing, and Metal Manufacturing Sectors Driving Consumption of Solid Sulphur

8.2.3 Japan

8.2.3.1 Growing Agriculture Sector Fueling the Solid Sulphur Market

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.4.1 Growing Electronic and Semiconductor Industries in South Korea is Expected to Stimulate the Demand for Solid Sulphur

8.2.5 Rest of APAC

8.2.5.1 Growth in Agrochemicals will Play a Pivotal Role in Driving the Demand for Solid Sulphur

8.3 North America

8.3.1 US

8.3.1.1 Growing Development in Oil & Gas Refining Industry is Boosting the Market

8.3.2 Canada

8.3.2.1 Rising Demand from Chemical Industry to Stimulate the Growth of the Market

8.3.3 Mexico

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Russia

8.4.1.1 Russia Has Largest Crude Oil and Metal Ores Deposits in Europe

8.4.2 Spain

8.4.2.1 Spain is Third-Largest Market for Solid Sulphur Market in Europe

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.3.1 Germany-Based Major Players Shifting Focus Towards APAC Countries

8.4.4 Netherlands

8.4.4.1 Netherlands is Home to 19 of the Top 25 Chemical Companies

8.4.5 Rest of Europe

8.4.5.1 Rest of Europe Holds Second-Largest Share of the Solid Sulphur Market in 2019

8.5 Central Europe

8.5.1 Poland

8.5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Sulphuric Acid in Various Industries Driving the Solid Sulphur Market

8.5.2 Bulgaria

8.5.2.1 Growth in Chemical Industry to Boost the Solid Sulphur Market

8.5.3 Rest of Central Europe

8.5.3.1 Fertilizer Application Drives the Solid Sulphur Market in Rest of Central Europe

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.1.1 Presence of Numerous Petroleum Refineries Fueling the Market Growth

8.6.2 Qatar

8.6.2.1 Development of Large Gas Deposits in the North Field of the Country Has Increased Sulphur Production

8.6.3 Uae

8.6.3.1 Expansion of Trade and Increasing Population Boosting the Market in the Country

8.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.7 South America

8.7.1 Brazil

8.7.1.1 Rise in Government Support and Technological Advancements Boosting the Market in the Country

8.7.2 Chile

8.7.2.1 Consumption of Phosphate Fertilizers to Boost the Solid Sulphur Market

8.7.3 Peru

8.7.3.1 Growing Petroleum Sector Boosting the Market for Solid Sulphur

8.7.4 Rest of South America

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Expansions

9.3.2 Merger & Acquisitions

9.3.3 Agreements & Joint Ventures

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)

10.1.1 Business Overview

10.1.2 Products Offered

10.1.3 Recent Developments

10.1.4 Swot Analysis: Adnoc

10.1.5 Winning Imperatives

10.1.6 Current Focus and Strategies

10.1.7 Threat from Competition

10.1.8 Adnoc'S Right to Win

10.2 Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

10.2.1 Business Overview

10.2.2 Products Offered

10.2.3 Recent Developments

10.2.4 Swot Analysis

10.2.5 Winning Imperatives

10.2.6 Current Focus and Strategies

10.2.7 Threat from Competition

10.2.8 Mpc'S Right to Win

10.3 Qatar Petroleum (QP)

10.3.1 Business Overview

10.3.2 Products Offered

10.3.3 Recent Developments

10.3.4 Swot Analysis: Qatar Petroleum (QP)

10.3.5 Winning Imperatives

10.3.6 Current Focus and Strategies

10.3.7 Threat from Competition

10.3.8 Right to Win

10.4 Gazprom

10.4.1 Business Overview

10.4.2 Products Offered

10.4.3 Recent Developments

10.4.4 Swot Analysis: Gazprom

10.4.5 Winning Imperatives

10.4.6 Current Focus and Strategies

10.4.7 Threat from Competition

10.4.8 Right to Win

10.5 Saudi Aramco

10.5.1 Business Overview

10.5.2 Swot Analysis

10.5.3 Winning Imperatives

10.5.4 Current Focus and Strategies

10.5.5 Threat from Competitors

10.5.6 Right to Win

10.6 Repsol

10.6.1 Business Overview

10.6.2 Products Offered

10.6.3 Recent Developments

10.6.4 Publisher View

10.7 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

10.7.1 Business Overview

10.7.2 Products Offered

10.7.3 Publisher View

10.8 Valero Energy Corporation

10.8.1 Products Offered

10.8.2 Recent Developments

10.8.3 Publisher View

10.9 Motiva Enterprises Llc.

10.9.1 Business Overview

10.9.2 Products Offered

10.9.3 Publisher View

10.10 Enersul Limited Partnership

10.10.1 Business Overview

10.10.2 Products Offered

10.10.3 Publisher View

10.11 Other Companies

10.11.1 Georgia Gulf Sulfur Corporation

10.11.2 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC)

10.11.3 Pbf Energy

10.11.4 Petrobras

10.11.5 Aglobis

10.11.6 H.J. Baker & Bro., Llc.

10.11.7 Phillips 66 Company

10.11.8 Exxon Mobil Corp.

10.11.9 Suncor Energy.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ddf2wx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900