6 mins ago
Goldman Sachs predicts what will happen to Europe’s economy if Putin shuts off the gas taps
1 hour ago
Aramco boosts oil ties with China as world frets over supply
2 hours ago
ANALYSIS-Petrobras bulls charge ahead despite risks in Brasilia
3 hours ago
U.S. rig count increased by 13 this week, at 663
3 hours ago
Some shale deals stall after Russian ban whipsaws oil prices
4 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE Russia’s Surgut works with China to allow oil sales to go on

Some shale deals stall after Russian ban whipsaws oil prices

in Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D) / Closing Bell Story‎ / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Mergers & Acquisitions / Mergers, Acquisitions & Divestitures   by

World Oil

(Bloomberg) — Some oil and gas dealmakers are hitting the pause button as prices whipsaw following the ban on Russian oil imports. Companies are concerned about overpaying for assets while focused on cutting debt and rewarding shareholders.

Some shale deals stall after Russian ban whipsaws oil prices-oil and gas 360

Source: Bloomberg

For example, the owners of Sequitur Energy Resources are holding onto 83,000 net acres in part of the Permian Basin the company began marketing about six months ago, according to people familiar with the matter. The closely held company sought a higher valuation than what the market gave, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public.

Sundance Energy, an explorer in the Eagle Ford shale that started a sale process late last year, also saw widening valuation gaps as oil prices surged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the people said. While the company is talking with three bidders, its owners are keen to continue drilling and reap free cash flow for the time being, they said.

Representatives for Sequitur and private equity sponsor ACON Investments didn’t respond to requests for comment. Sundance didn’t respond to requests for comment.

To be sure, some deals are still getting done in the oil patch, despite the volatility. Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Whiting Petroleum Corp. agreed to a $6 billion merger this week, while Chevron Corp. agreed last month to buy a biofuels producer for about $3.1 billion. But the Sundance and Sequitur situations underscore how seesawing commodity prices can muddle dealmaking, especially if the transaction requires new money to be invested.

In response to the surge in oil prices, domestic oil and gas companies are being called to ramp up production to help fill a supply shortfall and soften the blow to the economy. Still, it will likely take time to see a meaningful output growth as most producers are maintaining greater capital discipline than before, while supply-chain issues and labor shortage remain.

Oil futures in New York rebounded to nearly $115 a barrel Thursday, after slumping the most in almost two years as the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to rattle the market. The sharp intraday swings came as the United Arab Emirates sent conflicting signals on whether OPEC+ would increase output to help fill a supply shortfall.

Tags: , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.