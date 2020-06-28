4 hours ago
Sonatrach, Total sign LNG deal extension
17 hours ago
Beloyarsk Nuclear Power Station -BN-600 Life Extension to Seek 2040 Date
1 day ago
A Chicago company has finalized its purchase of the bankrupt Philly refinery
1 day ago
Ethiopia rejects UN Security Council’s role in dam dispute
1 day ago
Lower Oil Prices Could Blow a $300 Billion Hole in the Balance Sheets of U.S. Oil Companies
2 days ago
Frac sand producer Hi-Crush pursuing bankruptcy amid flagging sales

Sonatrach, Total sign LNG deal extension

in International / LNG   by

EnergyMix

Algerian national energy company Sonatrach has extended its liquefied natural gas (LNG) partnership with the French major Total.

The Algerian company noted in its statement the deal has been extended by a further three years.

Total Flag-oag360Under the agreement, 2 million tons of Algerian LNG will land in France over the course of each contract year.

The statement reads that the Fos Cavaou LNG import terminal is the priority destination.

Sonatrach CEO Toufik Hakkar noted the deal extension reinforces the relationship between the two companies.

Additionally, Total noted in its statement that the agreement includes the sub-charter of an LNG tanker of Total by Sonatrach.

It was noted that the prior relationship was key in concluding the agreement in the volatile market context.

It also enables the two companies to expand cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

 

Tags:
Legal Notice