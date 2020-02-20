February 20, 2020 - 6:45 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



Southern Company reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 earnings ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $440 million, or 42 cents per share, compared with $278 million, or 27 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. Southern Company also reported full-year 2019 earnings of $4.74 billion, or $4.53 per share, compared with earnings of $2.23 billion, or $2.18 per share, in 2018. Excluding the items described in the "Net Income – Excluding Items" table below, Southern Company earned $283 million, or 27 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $256 million, or 25 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year 2019, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $3.25 billion, or $3.11 per share, compared with earnings of $3.13 billion, or $3.07 per share, in 2018. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended December

Year-to-Date December Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions) 2019 2018

2019 2018 Net Income - As Reported $440 $278

$4,739 $2,226 Less:









Acquisition, Disposition, and Integration Impacts 39 (58)

2,516 35 Tax Impact 48 11

(1,081) (294) Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction (11) 6

(27) (1,102) Tax Impact (4) 94

- 376 Wholesale Gas Services 136 (41)

215 42 Tax Impact (34) 14

(52) (4) Asset Impairment (16) -

(108) - Tax Impact (1) -

26 - Litigation Settlement - -

- 24 Tax Impact - -

- (6) Earnings Guidance Comparability Item:









Adoption of Tax Reform - (4)

- 27 Net Income – Excluding Items $283 $256

$3,250 $3,128 Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions) 1,052 1,034

1,046 1,020 Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items $0.27 $0.25

$3.11 $3.07 NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package. Earnings drivers for the full year 2019 were positively influenced by higher earnings at our state-regulated utilities, more than offsetting the impact of divested entities on earnings. The increases reflect the continued impacts of tax reform, including related changes in capital structure, as well as continued investment at our state-regulated utilities, along with customer growth, offset by declines in customer usage. "By all accounts, 2019 was an outstanding year for Southern Company, as we performed well across a broad range of metrics," said Chairman, President and CEO Thomas A. Fanning. "Operational performance at our state-regulated utilities was superb, with record generation and transmission reliability. Nicor Gas reliably delivered natural gas to customers in Illinois during unprecedented cold temperatures. We continued to decarbonize our generation fleet and we saw constructive outcomes in several key regulatory proceedings." "At Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle, we accomplished all major 2019 milestones associated with the construction of new nuclear units 3 and 4," added Fanning. "We have refined our aggressive site work plan for the project, which will serve as a tool to drive improved productivity to achieve the regulatory-approved in-service dates of November 2021 for Unit 3 and November 2022 for Unit 4." Fourth quarter 2019 operating revenues were $4.91 billion, compared with $5.34 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of 7.9 percent. Operating revenues for the full year 2019 were $21.42 billion, compared with $23.50 billion in 2018, a decrease of 8.8 percent. These decreases reflect the dispositions of Gulf Power and other assets. Southern Company's fourth quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com. Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Fanning and Chief Financial Officer Andrew W. Evans will discuss earnings and provide a general business update, including earnings guidance for 2020. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at http://investor.southerncompany.com/webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months. About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information contained in this release is forward-looking information based on current expectations and plans that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements concerning expected schedule for completion of Plant Vogtle units 3 and 4. Southern Company cautions that there are certain factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Southern Company; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Southern Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent securities filings, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: the ability to control costs and avoid cost and schedule overruns during the development, construction, and operation of facilities or other projects, including Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4, which includes components based on new technology that only within the last few years began initial operation in the global nuclear industry at this scale, and including changes in labor costs, availability and productivity; challenges with management of contractors or vendors; subcontractor performance; adverse weather conditions; shortages, delays, increased costs, or inconsistent quality of equipment, materials, and labor; contractor or supplier delay; delays due to judicial or regulatory action; nonperformance under construction, operating, or other agreements; operational readiness, including specialized operator training and required site safety programs; engineering or design problems; design and other licensing-based compliance matters, including, for nuclear units, the timely submittal by Southern Nuclear of the Inspections, Tests, Analyses, and Acceptance Criteria documentation for each unit and the related reviews and approvals by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC") necessary to support NRC authorization to load fuel; challenges with start-up activities, including major equipment failure, system integration or regional transmission upgrades; and/or operational performance; the ability to overcome or mitigate the current challenges at Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 that could impact the cost and schedule for the project; legal proceedings and regulatory approvals and actions related to construction projects, such as Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 and pipeline projects, including Public Service Commission approvals and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and NRC actions; under certain specified circumstances, a decision by holders of more than 10% of the ownership interests of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 not to proceed with construction and the ability of other Vogtle owners to tender a portion of their ownership interests to Georgia Power following certain construction cost increases; in the event Georgia Power becomes obligated to provide funding to Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia ("MEAG") with respect to the portion of MEAG's ownership interest in Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 involving Jacksonville Electric Authority, any inability of Georgia Power to receive repayment of such funding; the ability to construct facilities in accordance with the requirements of permits and licenses (including satisfaction of NRC requirements), to satisfy any environmental performance standards and the requirements of tax credits and other incentives, and to integrate facilities into the Southern Company system upon completion of construction; the inherent risks involved in operating and constructing nuclear generating facilities; the ability of counterparties of Southern Company and its subsidiaries to make payments as and when due and to perform as required; the direct or indirect effect on the Southern Company system's business resulting from cyber intrusion or physical attack and the threat of physical attacks; catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes and other storms, droughts, pandemic health events or other similar occurrences; and the direct or indirect effects on the Southern Company system's business resulting from incidents affecting the U.S. electric grid, natural gas pipeline infrastructure, or operation of generating or storage resources. Southern Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward‐looking information.

Southern Company Financial Highlights (In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)





















Three Months Ended

December

Year-to-Date

December Net Income–As Reported (See Notes)

2019

2018

2019

2018

















Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$ 210



$ 407



$ 2,929



$ 2,117

Southern Power

23



(48)



339



187

Southern Company Gas

238



78



585



372

Total

471



437



3,853



2,676

Parent Company and Other

(31)



(159)



886



(450)

Net Income–As Reported

$ 440



$ 278



$ 4,739



$ 2,226



















Basic Earnings Per Share1

$ 0.42



$ 0.27



$ 4.53



$ 2.18



















Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)

1,052



1,034



1,046



1,020

End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)









1,053



1,034



















Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended

December

Year-to-Date

December Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes)

2019

2018

2019

2018

















Net Income–As Reported

$ 440



$ 278



$ 4,739



$ 2,226

Less:















Acquisition, Disposition, and Integration Impacts2

39



(58)



2,516



35

Tax Impact

48



11



(1,081)



(294)

Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction3

(11)



6



(27)



(1,102)

Tax Impact

(4)



94



—



376

Wholesale Gas Services4

136



(41)



215



42

Tax Impact

(34)



14



(52)



(4)

Asset Impairment5

(16)



—



(108)



—

Tax Impact

(1)



—



26



—

Litigation Settlement6

—



—



—



24

Tax Impact

—



—



—



(6)

Earnings Guidance Comparability Item:















Adoption of Tax Reform6

—



(4)



—



27

Net Income–Excluding Items

$ 283



$ 256



$ 3,250



$ 3,128



















Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items

$ 0.27



$ 0.25



$ 3.11



$ 3.07

























Southern Company

Financial Highlights



















Notes



















(1) Dilutive impacts are immaterial ($0.03 or less per share) in all periods. Diluted earnings per share was $0.42 and $4.50 for the three and twelve months ended December 31 2019, respectively, and $0.27 and $2.17 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively.



(2) Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $70 million pre-tax ($102 million after- tax)

increase for the gain on the sale of Gulf Power; (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the pending sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline; and (iii) a net $7 million pre-tax reduction to earnings (net $2 million after-tax increase to earnings) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration impacts. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $2.6 billion pre-tax ($1.4 billion after-tax) gain on the sale of Gulf Power; (ii) a $23 million pre-tax ($88 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Plant Nacogdoches; and (iii) $18 million pre tax ($11 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration impacts, partially offset by: (i) a $58 million pre-tax ($52 million after-tax) net loss, including impairment charges, associated with the sales of PowerSecure's utility infrastructure services and lighting businesses and (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the pending sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $27 million pre-tax loss (net combined $15 million after-tax loss) to reflect the final adjustments for the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions and (ii) other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs of $31 million pre tax ($32 million after tax). Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $249 million pre-tax gain ($93 million after-tax loss) on the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions, including a related impairmentcharge; (ii) a $119 million pre-tax ($89 million after-tax) impairment charge associated with the sales of Plants Stanton and Oleander; and (iii) $95 million pre tax ($77 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs. Further impacts are expected to be recorded in 2020 in connection with the sale of Plant Mankato and the pending sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline.



(3) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 include charges, associated legal expenses, and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Additionally, the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include a $95 million credit to earnings primarily resulting from the reduction of a related state income tax valuation allowance. Mississippi Power expects to substantially complete mine reclamation activities in 2020 and dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities by 2024. The additional pre-tax period costs associated with these activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, are estimated to total $17 million in 2020, $15 to $16 million annually in 2021through 2023, and $5 million in 2024. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 also include a $1.1 billion charge ($0.8 billion after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges for Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.



















(4) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.



















(5) Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $91 million ($69

million after tax) associated with a natural gas storage facility and earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include an adjustment of $(1) million pre tax ($4 million after tax) of this impairment charge. Additionally, earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $17 million ($13 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease. Additional impairment charges associated with other natural gas storage facilities or this leveraged lease investment may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.



















(6) Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include the settlement proceeds of Mississippi Power's claim for lost revenue resulting from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill and earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include additional net tax benefits as a result of implementing federal tax reform legislation. Additional proceeds or adjustments are not expected.





















































Southern Company Significant Factors Impacting EPS

























Three Months Ended

December

Year-to-Date

December

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Earnings Per Share–





















As Reported1 (See Notes) $ 0.42



$ 0.27



$ 0.15



$ 4.53



$ 2.18



$ 2.35

























Significant Factors:





















Traditional Electric Operating Companies







$ (0.19)











$ 0.80

Southern Power







0.07











0.15

Southern Company Gas







0.15











0.21

Parent Company and Other







0.13











1.30

Increase in Shares







(0.01)











(0.11)

Total–As Reported







$ 0.15











$ 2.35



























Three Months Ended

December

Year-to-Date

December Non-GAAP Financial Measures 2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Earnings Per Share–





















Excluding Items (See Notes) $ 0.27



$ 0.25



$ 0.02



$ 3.11



$ 3.07



$ 0.04

























Total–As Reported







$ 0.15











$ 2.35

Less:





















Acquisition, Disposition, and Integration Impacts2







0.13











1.63

Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction3







(0.11)











0.68

Wholesale Gas Services4







0.13











0.13

Asset Impairment5







(0.02)











(0.08)

Litigation Settlement6







—











(0.02)

Adoption of Tax Reform6







—











(0.03)

Total–Excluding Items







$ 0.02











$ 0.04































Southern Company

Significant Factors Impacting EPS



















Notes



















(1) Dilutive impacts are immaterial ($0.03 or less per share) in all periods. Diluted earnings per share was $0.42 and $4.50 for the three and twelve months ended December 31 2019, respectively, and $0.27 and $2.17 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively.



(2) Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $70 million pre-tax ($102 million after- tax) increase for the gain on the sale of Gulf Power; (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the pending sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline; and (iii) a net $7 million pre-tax reduction to earnings (net $2 million after-tax increase to earnings) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration impacts. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $2.6 billion pre-tax ($1.4 billion after-tax) gain on the sale of Gulf Power; (ii) a $23 million pre-tax ($88 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Plant Nacogdoches; and (iii) $18 million pre tax ($11 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration impacts, partially offset by: (i) a $58 million pre-tax ($52 million after-tax) net loss, including impairment charges, associated with the sales of PowerSecure's utility infrastructure services and lighting businesses and (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the pending sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $27 million pre-tax loss (net combined $15 million after-tax loss) to reflect the final adjustments for the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions and (ii) other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs of $31 million pre tax ($32 million after tax). Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $249 million pre-tax gain ($93 million after-tax loss) on the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions, including a related impairment charge; (ii) a $119 million pre-tax ($89 million after-tax) impairment charge associated with the sales of Plants Stanton and Oleander; and (iii) $95 million pre tax ($77 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs. Further impacts are expected to be recorded in 2020 in connection with the sale of Plant Mankato and the pending sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline.



(3) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 include charges, associated legal expenses, and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Additionally, the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include a $95 million credit to earnings primarily resulting from the reduction of a related state income tax valuation allowance. Mississippi Power expects to substantially complete mine reclamation activities in 2020 and dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities by 2024. The additional pre-tax period costs associated with these activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, are estimated to total $17 million in 2020, $15 to $16 million annually in 2021 through 2023, and $5 million in 2024. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 also include a $1.1 billion charge ($0.8 billion after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges for Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.



(4) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.



















(5) Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $91 million ($69 million after tax) associated with a natural gas storage facility and earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include an adjustment of $(1) million pre tax ($4 million after tax) of this impairment charge. Additionally, earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $17 million ($13 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease. Additional impairment charges associated with other natural gas storage facilities or this leveraged lease investment may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.



















(6) Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include the settlement proceeds of Mississippi Power's claim for lost revenue resulting from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill and earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include additional net tax benefits as a result of implementing federal tax reform legislation. Additional proceeds or adjustments are not expected.

Southern Company EPS Earnings Analysis











Description

Three Months Ended

December

2019 vs. 2018

Year-to-Date December

2019 vs. 2018









Retail Sales

$(0.02)

$(0.12)









Retail Revenue Impacts

0.11

0.44









Weather

(0.03)

0.02









Wholesale and Other Operating Revenues

0.01

0.07









Non-Fuel O&M

(0.11)

(0.14)









Interest Expense, Depreciation and Amortization, Other

—

(0.03)









Income Taxes

0.04

0.14









Gulf Power Earnings

(0.01)

(0.16)









Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$(0.01)

$0.22









Southern Power

(0.02)

(0.12)









Southern Company Gas

0.03

0.04









Parent and Other

0.02

(0.02)









Increase in Shares

—

(0.08)









Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items)

$0.02

$0.04









Acquisition, Disposition, and Integration Impacts1

0.13

1.63









Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2

(0.11)

0.68









Wholesale Gas Services3

0.13

0.13









Asset Impairment4

(0.02)

(0.08)









Litigation Settlement5

—

(0.02)









Adoption of Tax Reform5

—

(0.03)









Total Change in EPS (As Reported)

$0.15

$2.35





















Southern Company

EPS Earnings Analysis

Three and Twelve Months Ended December 2019 vs. December 2018 Notes































(1) Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $70 million pre-tax ($102 million after- tax) increase for the gain on the sale of Gulf Power; (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the pending sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline; and (iii) a net $7 million pre-tax reduction to earnings (net $2 million after-tax increase to earnings) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration impacts. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $2.6 billion pre-tax ($1.4 billion after-tax) gain on the sale of Gulf Power; (ii) a $23 million pre-tax ($88 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Plant Nacogdoches; and (iii) $18 million pre tax ($11 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration impacts, partially offset by: (i) a $58 million pre-tax ($52 million after-tax) net loss, including impairment charges, associated with the sales of PowerSecure's utility infrastructure services and lighting businesses and (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the pending sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $27 million pre-tax loss (net combined $15 million after-tax loss) to reflect the final adjustments for the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions and (ii) other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs of $31 million pre tax ($32 million after tax). Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $249 million pre-tax gain ($93 million after-tax loss) on the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions, including a related impairment charge; (ii) a $119 million pre-tax ($89 million after-tax) impairment charge associated with the sales of Plants Stanton and Oleander; and (iii) $95 million pre tax ($77 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs. Further impacts are expected to be recorded in 2020 in connection with the sale of Plant Mankato and the pending sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

















(2) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 include charges, associated legal expenses, and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Additionally, the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include a $95 million credit to earnings primarily resulting from the reduction of a related state income tax valuation allowance. Mississippi Power expects to substantially complete mine reclamation activities in 2020 and dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities by 2024. The additional pre-tax period costs associated with these activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, are estimated to total $17 million in 2020, $15 to $16 million annually in 2021 through 2023, and $5 million in 2024. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 also include a $1.1 billion charge ($0.8 billion after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges for Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

















(3) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.

















(4) Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $91 million ($69 million after tax) associated with a natural gas storage facility and earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include an adjustment of $(1) million pre tax ($4 million after tax) of this impairment charge. Additionally, earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $17 million ($13 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease. Additional impairment charges associated with other natural gas storage facilities or this leveraged lease investment may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.



(5) Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include the settlement proceeds of Mississippi Power's claim for lost revenue resulting from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill and earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include additional net tax benefits as a result of implementing federal tax reform legislation. Additional proceeds or adjustments are not expected.

Southern Company Consolidated Earnings As Reported (In Millions of Dollars)





























Three Months Ended

December

Year-to-Date

December



2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Income Account-























Retail Electric Revenues-























Fuel

$ 784



$ 1,012



$ (228)



$ 3,591



$ 4,283



$ (692)

Non-Fuel

2,164



2,297



(133)



10,493



10,939



(446)

Wholesale Electric Revenues

485



579



(94)



2,152



2,516



(364)

Other Electric Revenues

144



169



(25)



636



664



(28)

Natural Gas Revenues

1,131



1,048



83



3,792



3,854



(62)

Other Revenues

206



232



(26)



755



1,239



(484)

Total Revenues

4,914



5,337



(423)



21,419



23,495



(2,076)

Fuel and Purchased Power

977



1,334



(357)



4,438



5,608



(1,170)

Cost of Natural Gas

363



486



(123)



1,319



1,539



(220)

Cost of Other Sales

119



118



1



435



806



(371)

Non-Fuel O & M

1,712



1,672



40



5,600



5,889



(289)

Depreciation and Amortization

771



793



(22)



3,038



3,131



(93)

Taxes Other Than Income Taxes

299



325



(26)



1,230



1,315



(85)

Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction

14



(8)



22



24



1,097



(1,073)

Impairment Charges

26



13



13



168



210



(42)

(Gain) Loss on Dispositions, net

(57)



26



(83)



(2,569)



(291)



(2,278)

Total Operating Expenses

4,224



4,759



(535)



13,683



19,304



(5,621)

Operating Income

690



578



112



7,736



4,191



3,545

Allowance for Equity Funds Used During

Construction

32



39



(7)



128



138



(10)

Earnings from Equity Method Investments

42



40



2



162



148



14

Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized

442



456



(14)



1,736



1,842



(106)

Other Income (Expense), net

13



(81)



94



252



114



138

Income Taxes (Benefit)

(74)



(149)



75



1,798



449



1,349

Net Income

409



269



140



4,744



2,300



2,444

Less:























Dividends on Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries

5



4



1



15



16



(1)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to

Noncontrolling Interests

(36)



(13)



(23)



(10)



58



(68)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

SOUTHERN COMPANY

$ 440



$ 278



$ 162



$ 4,739



$ 2,226



$ 2,513



























Notes























- Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation. Southern Company Kilowatt-Hour Sales (In Millions of KWHs)

































Three Months Ended December



As Reported

Adjusted1



2019

2018

Change

Weather

Adjusted

Change

2018

Change

Weather

Adjusted

Change Kilowatt-Hour Sales-



























Total Sales

46,185



49,539



(6.8) %





46,943



(1.6) %

































Total Retail Sales-

34,254



37,973



(9.8) %

(8.2) %

35,529



(3.6) %

(2.1) % Residential

10,738



12,475



(13.9) %

(9.7) %

11,281



(4.8) %

(0.6) % Commercial

11,324



12,346



(8.3) %

(7.7) %

11,510



(1.6) %

(1.1) % Industrial

12,022



12,949



(7.2) %

(7.2) %

12,542



(4.1) %

(4.1) % Other

170



203



(16.3) %

(16.1) %

196



(13.4) %

(13.1) %





























Total Wholesale Sales

11,931



11,566



3.2 %

N/A

11,414



4.5 %

N/A

































Year-to-Date December



As Reported

Adjusted1



2019

2018

Change

Weather

Adjusted

Change

2018

Change

Weather

Adjusted

Change Kilowatt-Hour Sales-



























Total Sales

196,488



212,144



(7.4) %





200,353



(1.9) %

































Total Retail Sales-

148,461



162,182



(8.5) %

(8.4) %

151,049



(1.7) %

(1.8) % Residential

48,528



54,590



(11.1) %

(10.7) %

49,070



(1.1) %

(0.8) % Commercial

49,101



53,451



(8.1) %

(8.6) %

49,623



(1.1) %

(1.6) % Industrial

50,106



53,341



(6.1) %

(6.1) %

51,584



(2.9) %

(2.9) % Other

726



800



(9.1) %

(9.0) %

772



(5.8) %

(5.7) %





























Total Wholesale Sales

48,027



49,962



(3.9) %

N/A

49,304



(2.6) %

N/A





























Notes

























































(1) Kilowatt-hour sales comparisons to the prior year were significantly impacted by the disposition of Gulf Power

Company on January 1, 2019. These 2018 kilowatt-hour sales and changes exclude Gulf Power Company. Southern Company Customers (In Thousands of Customers)









































Period Ended December



















2019

2018

Change Regulated Utility Customers-























Total Utility Customers-













8,543

8,933

(4.4)% Total Traditional Electric1













4,266

4,685

(8.9)% Southern Company Gas













4,277

4,248

0.7%



























































Notes

























































(1) Includes approximately 463,000 customers at December 31, 2018 related to Gulf Power Company, which was

sold on January 1, 2019. Southern Company Financial Overview As Reported (In Millions of Dollars)





























Three Months Ended

December

Year-to-Date

December



2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Southern Company1 –























Operating Revenues

$ 4,914



$ 5,337



(7.9) %

$ 21,419



$ 23,495



(8.8) % Earnings Before Income Taxes

335



120



179.2 %

6,542



2,749



138.0 % Net Income Available to Common

440



278



58.3 %

4,739



2,226



112.9 %

























Alabama Power –























Operating Revenues

$ 1,363



$ 1,316



3.6 %

$ 6,125



$ 6,032



1.5 % Earnings Before Income Taxes

67



96



(30.2) %

1,355



1,236



9.6 % Net Income Available to Common

88



73



20.5 %

1,070



930



15.1 %

























Georgia Power –























Operating Revenues

$ 1,703



$ 1,818



(6.3) %

$ 8,408



$ 8,420



(0.1) % Earnings Before Income Taxes

128



175



(26.9) %

2,192



1,007



117.7 % Net Income Available to Common

122



173



(29.5) %

1,720



793



116.9 %

























Mississippi Power –























Operating Revenues

$ 294



$ 308



(4.5) %

$ 1,264



$ 1,265



(0.1) % Earnings Before Income Taxes

3



24



(87.5) %

169



134



26.1 % Net Income Available to Common

—



149



(100.0) %

139



235



(40.9) %

























Southern Power1 –























Operating Revenues

$ 411



$ 506



(18.8) %

$ 1,938



$ 2,205



(12.1) % Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes

(28)



(14)



100.0 %

273



82



232.9 % Net Income (Loss) Available to Common

23



(48)



(147.9) %

339



187



81.3 %

























Southern Company Gas1 –























Operating Revenues

$ 1,131



$ 1,048



7.9 %

$ 3,792



$ 3,909



(3.0) % Earnings Before Income Taxes

307



67



358.2 %

715



836



(14.5) % Net Income Available to Common

238



78



205.1 %

585



372



57.3 %

























Notes

























- See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods presented.













(1) Financial comparisons to the prior year were significantly impacted by (i) Southern Company Gas' disposition

of: (a) Pivotal Home Solutions on June 4, 2018, (b) Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas on July 1, 2018, and

(c) Florida City Gas on July 29, 2018; (ii) the disposition of Southern Power Company's ownership interest in

(a) Plants Oleander and Stanton on December 4, 2018 and (b) Plant Nacogdoches on June 13, 2019; (iii)

Southern Power Company's sale of (a) a 33% equity interest in a limited partnership indirectly owning

substantially all of its solar facilities on May 22, 2018 and (b) a noncontrolling interest in its subsidiary

owning eight operating wind facilities on December 11, 2018; and (iv) Southern Company's disposition of

Gulf Power Company on January 1, 2019.

























