Southern Company reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 earnings
ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $440 million, or 42 cents per share, compared with $278 million, or 27 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. Southern Company also reported full-year 2019 earnings of $4.74 billion, or $4.53 per share, compared with earnings of $2.23 billion, or $2.18 per share, in 2018.
Excluding the items described in the "Net Income – Excluding Items" table below, Southern Company earned $283 million, or 27 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $256 million, or 25 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year 2019, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $3.25 billion, or $3.11 per share, compared with earnings of $3.13 billion, or $3.07 per share, in 2018.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended December
Year-to-Date December
Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net Income - As Reported
$440
$278
$4,739
$2,226
Less:
Acquisition, Disposition, and Integration Impacts
39
(58)
2,516
35
Tax Impact
48
11
(1,081)
(294)
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction
(11)
6
(27)
(1,102)
Tax Impact
(4)
94
-
376
Wholesale Gas Services
136
(41)
215
42
Tax Impact
(34)
14
(52)
(4)
Asset Impairment
(16)
-
(108)
-
Tax Impact
(1)
-
26
-
Litigation Settlement
-
-
-
24
Tax Impact
-
-
-
(6)
Earnings Guidance Comparability Item:
Adoption of Tax Reform
-
(4)
-
27
Net Income – Excluding Items
$283
$256
$3,250
$3,128
Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions)
1,052
1,034
1,046
1,020
Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items
$0.27
$0.25
$3.11
$3.07
NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.
Earnings drivers for the full year 2019 were positively influenced by higher earnings at our state-regulated utilities, more than offsetting the impact of divested entities on earnings. The increases reflect the continued impacts of tax reform, including related changes in capital structure, as well as continued investment at our state-regulated utilities, along with customer growth, offset by declines in customer usage.
"By all accounts, 2019 was an outstanding year for Southern Company, as we performed well across a broad range of metrics," said Chairman, President and CEO Thomas A. Fanning. "Operational performance at our state-regulated utilities was superb, with record generation and transmission reliability. Nicor Gas reliably delivered natural gas to customers in Illinois during unprecedented cold temperatures. We continued to decarbonize our generation fleet and we saw constructive outcomes in several key regulatory proceedings."
"At Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle, we accomplished all major 2019 milestones associated with the construction of new nuclear units 3 and 4," added Fanning. "We have refined our aggressive site work plan for the project, which will serve as a tool to drive improved productivity to achieve the regulatory-approved in-service dates of November 2021 for Unit 3 and November 2022 for Unit 4."
Fourth quarter 2019 operating revenues were $4.91 billion, compared with $5.34 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of 7.9 percent. Operating revenues for the full year 2019 were $21.42 billion, compared with $23.50 billion in 2018, a decrease of 8.8 percent. These decreases reflect the dispositions of Gulf Power and other assets.
Southern Company's fourth quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com.
Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Fanning and Chief Financial Officer Andrew W. Evans will discuss earnings and provide a general business update, including earnings guidance for 2020. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at http://investor.southerncompany.com/webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.
About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain information contained in this release is forward-looking information based on current expectations and plans that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements concerning expected schedule for completion of Plant Vogtle units 3 and 4. Southern Company cautions that there are certain factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Southern Company; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Southern Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent securities filings, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: the ability to control costs and avoid cost and schedule overruns during the development, construction, and operation of facilities or other projects, including Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4, which includes components based on new technology that only within the last few years began initial operation in the global nuclear industry at this scale, and including changes in labor costs, availability and productivity; challenges with management of contractors or vendors; subcontractor performance; adverse weather conditions; shortages, delays, increased costs, or inconsistent quality of equipment, materials, and labor; contractor or supplier delay; delays due to judicial or regulatory action; nonperformance under construction, operating, or other agreements; operational readiness, including specialized operator training and required site safety programs; engineering or design problems; design and other licensing-based compliance matters, including, for nuclear units, the timely submittal by Southern Nuclear of the Inspections, Tests, Analyses, and Acceptance Criteria documentation for each unit and the related reviews and approvals by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC") necessary to support NRC authorization to load fuel; challenges with start-up activities, including major equipment failure, system integration or regional transmission upgrades; and/or operational performance; the ability to overcome or mitigate the current challenges at Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 that could impact the cost and schedule for the project; legal proceedings and regulatory approvals and actions related to construction projects, such as Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 and pipeline projects, including Public Service Commission approvals and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and NRC actions; under certain specified circumstances, a decision by holders of more than 10% of the ownership interests of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 not to proceed with construction and the ability of other Vogtle owners to tender a portion of their ownership interests to Georgia Power following certain construction cost increases; in the event Georgia Power becomes obligated to provide funding to Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia ("MEAG") with respect to the portion of MEAG's ownership interest in Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 involving Jacksonville Electric Authority, any inability of Georgia Power to receive repayment of such funding; the ability to construct facilities in accordance with the requirements of permits and licenses (including satisfaction of NRC requirements), to satisfy any environmental performance standards and the requirements of tax credits and other incentives, and to integrate facilities into the Southern Company system upon completion of construction; the inherent risks involved in operating and constructing nuclear generating facilities; the ability of counterparties of Southern Company and its subsidiaries to make payments as and when due and to perform as required; the direct or indirect effect on the Southern Company system's business resulting from cyber intrusion or physical attack and the threat of physical attacks; catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes and other storms, droughts, pandemic health events or other similar occurrences; and the direct or indirect effects on the Southern Company system's business resulting from incidents affecting the U.S. electric grid, natural gas pipeline infrastructure, or operation of generating or storage resources. Southern Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward‐looking information.
Southern Company
Financial Highlights
(In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)
Three Months Ended
December
Year-to-Date
December
Net Income–As Reported (See Notes)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Traditional Electric Operating Companies
$
210
$
407
$
2,929
$
2,117
Southern Power
23
(48)
339
187
Southern Company Gas
238
78
585
372
Total
471
437
3,853
2,676
Parent Company and Other
(31)
(159)
886
(450)
Net Income–As Reported
$
440
$
278
$
4,739
$
2,226
Basic Earnings Per Share1
$
0.42
$
0.27
$
4.53
$
2.18
Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)
1,052
1,034
1,046
1,020
End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)
1,053
1,034
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
December
Year-to-Date
December
Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net Income–As Reported
$
440
$
278
$
4,739
$
2,226
Less:
Acquisition, Disposition, and Integration Impacts2
39
(58)
2,516
35
Tax Impact
48
11
(1,081)
(294)
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction3
(11)
6
(27)
(1,102)
Tax Impact
(4)
94
—
376
Wholesale Gas Services4
136
(41)
215
42
Tax Impact
(34)
14
(52)
(4)
Asset Impairment5
(16)
—
(108)
—
Tax Impact
(1)
—
26
—
Litigation Settlement6
—
—
—
24
Tax Impact
—
—
—
(6)
Earnings Guidance Comparability Item:
Adoption of Tax Reform6
—
(4)
—
27
Net Income–Excluding Items
$
283
$
256
$
3,250
$
3,128
Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items
$
0.27
$
0.25
$
3.11
$
3.07
Southern Company
Financial Highlights
Notes
(1)
Dilutive impacts are immaterial ($0.03 or less per share) in all periods. Diluted earnings per share was $0.42 and $4.50 for the three and twelve months ended December 31 2019, respectively, and $0.27 and $2.17 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively.
(2)
Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $70 million pre-tax ($102 million after- tax)
increase for the gain on the sale of Gulf Power; (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the pending sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline; and (iii) a net $7 million pre-tax reduction to earnings (net $2 million after-tax increase to earnings) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration impacts. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $2.6 billion pre-tax ($1.4 billion after-tax) gain on the sale of Gulf Power; (ii) a $23 million pre-tax ($88 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Plant Nacogdoches; and (iii) $18 million pre tax ($11 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration impacts, partially offset by: (i) a $58 million pre-tax ($52 million after-tax) net loss, including impairment charges, associated with the sales of PowerSecure's utility infrastructure services and lighting businesses and (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the pending sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $27 million pre-tax loss (net combined $15 million after-tax loss) to reflect the final adjustments for the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions and (ii) other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs of $31 million pre tax ($32 million after tax). Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $249 million pre-tax gain ($93 million after-tax loss) on the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions, including a related impairmentcharge; (ii) a $119 million pre-tax ($89 million after-tax) impairment charge associated with the sales of Plants Stanton and Oleander; and (iii) $95 million pre tax ($77 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs. Further impacts are expected to be recorded in 2020 in connection with the sale of Plant Mankato and the pending sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline.
(3)
Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 include charges, associated legal expenses, and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Additionally, the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include a $95 million credit to earnings primarily resulting from the reduction of a related state income tax valuation allowance. Mississippi Power expects to substantially complete mine reclamation activities in 2020 and dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities by 2024. The additional pre-tax period costs associated with these activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, are estimated to total $17 million in 2020, $15 to $16 million annually in 2021through 2023, and $5 million in 2024. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 also include a $1.1 billion charge ($0.8 billion after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges for Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
(4)
Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.
(5)
Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $91 million ($69
million after tax) associated with a natural gas storage facility and earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include an adjustment of $(1) million pre tax ($4 million after tax) of this impairment charge. Additionally, earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $17 million ($13 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease. Additional impairment charges associated with other natural gas storage facilities or this leveraged lease investment may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
(6)
Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include the settlement proceeds of Mississippi Power's claim for lost revenue resulting from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill and earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include additional net tax benefits as a result of implementing federal tax reform legislation.
Additional proceeds or adjustments are not expected.
Southern Company
Significant Factors Impacting EPS
Three Months Ended
December
Year-to-Date
December
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Earnings Per Share–
As Reported1 (See Notes)
$
0.42
$
0.27
$
0.15
$
4.53
$
2.18
$
2.35
Significant Factors:
Traditional Electric Operating Companies
$
(0.19)
$
0.80
Southern Power
0.07
0.15
Southern Company Gas
0.15
0.21
Parent Company and Other
0.13
1.30
Increase in Shares
(0.01)
(0.11)
Total–As Reported
$
0.15
$
2.35
Three Months Ended
December
Year-to-Date
December
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Earnings Per Share–
Excluding Items (See Notes)
$
0.27
$
0.25
$
0.02
$
3.11
$
3.07
$
0.04
Total–As Reported
$
0.15
$
2.35
Less:
Acquisition, Disposition, and Integration
Impacts2
0.13
1.63
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction3
(0.11)
0.68
Wholesale Gas Services4
0.13
0.13
Asset Impairment5
(0.02)
(0.08)
Litigation Settlement6
—
(0.02)
Adoption of Tax Reform6
—
(0.03)
Total–Excluding Items
$
0.02
$
0.04
Southern Company
Significant Factors Impacting EPS
Notes
(1)
Dilutive impacts are immaterial ($0.03 or less per share) in all periods. Diluted earnings per share was $0.42 and $4.50 for the three and twelve months ended December 31 2019, respectively, and $0.27 and $2.17 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively.
(2)
Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $70 million pre-tax ($102 million after- tax) increase for the gain on the sale of Gulf Power; (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the pending sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline; and (iii) a net $7 million pre-tax reduction to earnings (net $2 million after-tax increase to earnings) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration impacts. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $2.6 billion pre-tax ($1.4 billion after-tax) gain on the sale of Gulf Power; (ii) a $23 million pre-tax ($88 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Plant Nacogdoches; and (iii) $18 million pre tax ($11 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration impacts, partially offset by: (i) a $58 million pre-tax ($52 million after-tax) net loss, including impairment charges, associated with the sales of PowerSecure's utility infrastructure services and lighting businesses and (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the pending sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $27 million pre-tax loss (net combined $15 million after-tax loss) to reflect the final adjustments for the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions and (ii) other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs of $31 million pre tax ($32 million after tax). Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $249 million pre-tax gain ($93 million after-tax loss) on the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions, including a related impairment charge; (ii) a $119 million pre-tax ($89 million after-tax) impairment charge associated with the sales of Plants Stanton and Oleander; and (iii) $95 million pre tax ($77 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs. Further impacts are expected to be recorded in 2020 in connection with the sale of Plant Mankato and the pending sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline.
(3)
Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 include charges, associated legal expenses, and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Additionally, the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include a $95 million credit to earnings primarily resulting from the reduction of a related state income tax valuation allowance. Mississippi Power expects to substantially complete mine reclamation activities in 2020 and dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities by 2024. The additional pre-tax period costs associated with these activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, are estimated to total $17 million in 2020, $15 to $16 million annually in 2021 through 2023, and $5 million in 2024. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 also include a $1.1 billion charge ($0.8 billion after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges for Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
(4)
Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.
(5)
Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $91 million ($69 million after tax) associated with a natural gas storage facility and earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include an adjustment of $(1) million pre tax ($4 million after tax) of this impairment charge. Additionally, earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $17 million ($13 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease. Additional impairment charges associated with other natural gas storage facilities or this leveraged lease investment may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
(6)
Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include the settlement proceeds of Mississippi Power's claim for lost revenue resulting from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill and earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include additional net tax benefits as a result of implementing federal tax reform legislation. Additional proceeds or adjustments are not expected.
Southern Company
EPS Earnings Analysis
Description
Three Months Ended
December
2019 vs. 2018
Year-to-Date
December
2019 vs. 2018
Retail Sales
$(0.02)
$(0.12)
Retail Revenue Impacts
0.11
0.44
Weather
(0.03)
0.02
Wholesale and Other Operating Revenues
0.01
0.07
Non-Fuel O&M
(0.11)
(0.14)
Interest Expense, Depreciation and Amortization, Other
—
(0.03)
Income Taxes
0.04
0.14
Gulf Power Earnings
(0.01)
(0.16)
Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies
$(0.01)
$0.22
Southern Power
(0.02)
(0.12)
Southern Company Gas
0.03
0.04
Parent and Other
0.02
(0.02)
Increase in Shares
—
(0.08)
Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items)
$0.02
$0.04
Acquisition, Disposition, and Integration Impacts1
0.13
1.63
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2
(0.11)
0.68
Wholesale Gas Services3
0.13
0.13
Asset Impairment4
(0.02)
(0.08)
Litigation Settlement5
—
(0.02)
Adoption of Tax Reform5
—
(0.03)
Total Change in EPS (As Reported)
$0.15
$2.35
Southern Company
EPS Earnings Analysis
Three and Twelve Months Ended December 2019 vs. December 2018
Notes
(1)
Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $70 million pre-tax ($102 million after- tax) increase for the gain on the sale of Gulf Power; (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the pending sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline; and (iii) a net $7 million pre-tax reduction to earnings (net $2 million after-tax increase to earnings) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration impacts. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include: (i) a $2.6 billion pre-tax ($1.4 billion after-tax) gain on the sale of Gulf Power; (ii) a $23 million pre-tax ($88 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Plant Nacogdoches; and (iii) $18 million pre tax ($11 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration impacts, partially offset by: (i) a $58 million pre-tax ($52 million after-tax) net loss, including impairment charges, associated with the sales of PowerSecure's utility infrastructure services and lighting businesses and (ii) a $24 million pre-tax ($17 million after-tax) impairment charge in contemplation of the pending sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $27 million pre-tax loss (net combined $15 million after-tax loss) to reflect the final adjustments for the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions and (ii) other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs of $31 million pre tax ($32 million after tax). Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include: (i) a net combined $249 million pre-tax gain ($93 million after-tax loss) on the sales of Elizabethtown Gas, Elkton Gas, Florida City Gas, and Pivotal Home Solutions, including a related impairment charge; (ii) a $119 million pre-tax ($89 million after-tax) impairment charge associated with the sales of Plants Stanton and Oleander; and (iii) $95 million pre tax ($77 million after tax) of other acquisition, disposition, and integration costs. Further impacts are expected to be recorded in 2020 in connection with the sale of Plant Mankato and the pending sale of Pivotal LNG and Atlantic Coast Pipeline.
(2)
Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 include charges, associated legal expenses, and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Additionally, the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include a $95 million credit to earnings primarily resulting from the reduction of a related state income tax valuation allowance. Mississippi Power expects to substantially complete mine reclamation activities in 2020 and dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities by 2024. The additional pre-tax period costs associated with these activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, are estimated to total $17 million in 2020, $15 to $16 million annually in 2021 through 2023, and $5 million in 2024. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 also include a $1.1 billion charge ($0.8 billion after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges for Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
(3)
Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.
(4)
Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $91 million ($69 million after tax) associated with a natural gas storage facility and earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include an adjustment of $(1) million pre tax ($4 million after tax) of this impairment charge. Additionally, earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $17 million ($13 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease. Additional impairment charges associated with other natural gas storage facilities or this leveraged lease investment may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
(5)
Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include the settlement proceeds of Mississippi Power's claim for lost revenue resulting from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill and earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include additional net tax benefits as a result of implementing federal tax reform legislation. Additional proceeds or adjustments are not expected.
Southern Company
Consolidated Earnings
As Reported
(In Millions of Dollars)
Three Months Ended
December
Year-to-Date
December
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Income Account-
Retail Electric Revenues-
Fuel
$
784
$
1,012
$
(228)
$
3,591
$
4,283
$
(692)
Non-Fuel
2,164
2,297
(133)
10,493
10,939
(446)
Wholesale Electric Revenues
485
579
(94)
2,152
2,516
(364)
Other Electric Revenues
144
169
(25)
636
664
(28)
Natural Gas Revenues
1,131
1,048
83
3,792
3,854
(62)
Other Revenues
206
232
(26)
755
1,239
(484)
Total Revenues
4,914
5,337
(423)
21,419
23,495
(2,076)
Fuel and Purchased Power
977
1,334
(357)
4,438
5,608
(1,170)
Cost of Natural Gas
363
486
(123)
1,319
1,539
(220)
Cost of Other Sales
119
118
1
435
806
(371)
Non-Fuel O & M
1,712
1,672
40
5,600
5,889
(289)
Depreciation and Amortization
771
793
(22)
3,038
3,131
(93)
Taxes Other Than Income Taxes
299
325
(26)
1,230
1,315
(85)
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction
14
(8)
22
24
1,097
(1,073)
Impairment Charges
26
13
13
168
210
(42)
(Gain) Loss on Dispositions, net
(57)
26
(83)
(2,569)
(291)
(2,278)
Total Operating Expenses
4,224
4,759
(535)
13,683
19,304
(5,621)
Operating Income
690
578
112
7,736
4,191
3,545
Allowance for Equity Funds Used During
Construction
32
39
(7)
128
138
(10)
Earnings from Equity Method Investments
42
40
2
162
148
14
Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized
442
456
(14)
1,736
1,842
(106)
Other Income (Expense), net
13
(81)
94
252
114
138
Income Taxes (Benefit)
(74)
(149)
75
1,798
449
1,349
Net Income
409
269
140
4,744
2,300
2,444
Less:
Dividends on Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries
5
4
1
15
16
(1)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to
Noncontrolling Interests
(36)
(13)
(23)
(10)
58
(68)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
SOUTHERN COMPANY
$
440
$
278
$
162
$
4,739
$
2,226
$
2,513
Notes
- Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.
Southern Company
Kilowatt-Hour Sales
(In Millions of KWHs)
Three Months Ended December
As Reported
Adjusted1
2019
2018
Change
Weather
Adjusted
Change
2018
Change
Weather
Adjusted
Change
Kilowatt-Hour Sales-
Total Sales
46,185
49,539
(6.8)
%
46,943
(1.6)
%
Total Retail Sales-
34,254
37,973
(9.8)
%
(8.2)
%
35,529
(3.6)
%
(2.1)
%
Residential
10,738
12,475
(13.9)
%
(9.7)
%
11,281
(4.8)
%
(0.6)
%
Commercial
11,324
12,346
(8.3)
%
(7.7)
%
11,510
(1.6)
%
(1.1)
%
Industrial
12,022
12,949
(7.2)
%
(7.2)
%
12,542
(4.1)
%
(4.1)
%
Other
170
203
(16.3)
%
(16.1)
%
196
(13.4)
%
(13.1)
%
Total Wholesale Sales
11,931
11,566
3.2
%
N/A
11,414
4.5
%
N/A
Year-to-Date December
As Reported
Adjusted1
2019
2018
Change
Weather
Adjusted
Change
2018
Change
Weather
Adjusted
Change
Kilowatt-Hour Sales-
Total Sales
196,488
212,144
(7.4)
%
200,353
(1.9)
%
Total Retail Sales-
148,461
162,182
(8.5)
%
(8.4)
%
151,049
(1.7)
%
(1.8)
%
Residential
48,528
54,590
(11.1)
%
(10.7)
%
49,070
(1.1)
%
(0.8)
%
Commercial
49,101
53,451
(8.1)
%
(8.6)
%
49,623
(1.1)
%
(1.6)
%
Industrial
50,106
53,341
(6.1)
%
(6.1)
%
51,584
(2.9)
%
(2.9)
%
Other
726
800
(9.1)
%
(9.0)
%
772
(5.8)
%
(5.7)
%
Total Wholesale Sales
48,027
49,962
(3.9)
%
N/A
49,304
(2.6)
%
N/A
Notes
(1) Kilowatt-hour sales comparisons to the prior year were significantly impacted by the disposition of Gulf Power
Company on January 1, 2019. These 2018 kilowatt-hour sales and changes exclude Gulf Power Company.
Southern Company
Customers
(In Thousands of Customers)
Period Ended December
2019
2018
Change
Regulated Utility Customers-
Total Utility Customers-
8,543
8,933
(4.4)%
Total Traditional Electric1
4,266
4,685
(8.9)%
Southern Company Gas
4,277
4,248
0.7%
Notes
(1) Includes approximately 463,000 customers at December 31, 2018 related to Gulf Power Company, which was
sold on January 1, 2019.
Southern Company
Financial Overview
As Reported
(In Millions of Dollars)
Three Months Ended
December
Year-to-Date
December
2019
2018
% Change
2019
2018
% Change
Southern Company1 –
Operating Revenues
$
4,914
$
5,337
(7.9)
%
$
21,419
$
23,495
(8.8)
%
Earnings Before Income Taxes
335
120
179.2
%
6,542
2,749
138.0
%
Net Income Available to Common
440
278
58.3
%
4,739
2,226
112.9
%
Alabama Power –
Operating Revenues
$
1,363
$
1,316
3.6
%
$
6,125
$
6,032
1.5
%
Earnings Before Income Taxes
67
96
(30.2)
%
1,355
1,236
9.6
%
Net Income Available to Common
88
73
20.5
%
1,070
930
15.1
%
Georgia Power –
Operating Revenues
$
1,703
$
1,818
(6.3)
%
$
8,408
$
8,420
(0.1)
%
Earnings Before Income Taxes
128
175
(26.9)
%
2,192
1,007
117.7
%
Net Income Available to Common
122
173
(29.5)
%
1,720
793
116.9
%
Mississippi Power –
Operating Revenues
$
294
$
308
(4.5)
%
$
1,264
$
1,265
(0.1)
%
Earnings Before Income Taxes
3
24
(87.5)
%
169
134
26.1
%
Net Income Available to Common
—
149
(100.0)
%
139
235
(40.9)
%
Southern Power1 –
Operating Revenues
$
411
$
506
(18.8)
%
$
1,938
$
2,205
(12.1)
%
Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes
(28)
(14)
100.0
%
273
82
232.9
%
Net Income (Loss) Available to Common
23
(48)
(147.9)
%
339
187
81.3
%
Southern Company Gas1 –
Operating Revenues
$
1,131
$
1,048
7.9
%
$
3,792
$
3,909
(3.0)
%
Earnings Before Income Taxes
307
67
358.2
%
715
836
(14.5)
%
Net Income Available to Common
238
78
205.1
%
585
372
57.3
%
Notes
- See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods presented.
(1)
Financial comparisons to the prior year were significantly impacted by (i) Southern Company Gas' disposition
of: (a) Pivotal Home Solutions on June 4, 2018, (b) Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas on July 1, 2018, and
(c) Florida City Gas on July 29, 2018; (ii) the disposition of Southern Power Company's ownership interest in
(a) Plants Oleander and Stanton on December 4, 2018 and (b) Plant Nacogdoches on June 13, 2019; (iii)
Southern Power Company's sale of (a) a 33% equity interest in a limited partnership indirectly owning
substantially all of its solar facilities on May 22, 2018 and (b) a noncontrolling interest in its subsidiary
owning eight operating wind facilities on December 11, 2018; and (iv) Southern Company's disposition of
Gulf Power Company on January 1, 2019.
