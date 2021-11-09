4 hours ago
Southwest Gas asks shareholders to reject Carl Icahn’s tender offer
5 hours ago
Shell and Norsk Hydro team up for green hydrogen
6 hours ago
Oil approaches $84 as lifting of U.S. travel ban boosts demand
4 days ago
Shell resumes oil exports at Mars and Ursa in the Gulf of Mexico
4 days ago
Shale firm EOG to launch carbon capture project by late 2022
4 days ago
Biden has few options to carry out his OPEC threat

Southwest Gas Holdings Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Carl Icahn’s Unsolicited Tender Offer

in Press Releases   by
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.