4 hours ago
Recent legislation would reduce the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve
4 hours ago
U.S. energy envoy says Biden stands ready to release even more oil reserves to cool markets
6 hours ago
Saudi energy minister “not concerned” about Omicron Covid variant
7 hours ago
OPEC to review potential of latest Covid variant this week
8 hours ago
U.S. natgas slumps 10% as warmer weather forecast tempers demand view
9 hours ago
U.S. seeks to boost oil royalties to account for climate change

Southwestern Energy Announces Derivative Position Added to Support Acquisition Financing

