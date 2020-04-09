1 hour ago
Southwestern Energy Schedules First Quarter Conference Call for May 1, 2020

Conference Calls & Webcasts / Press Releases
 April 9, 2020 - 4:16 PM EDT
Southwestern Energy Schedules First Quarter Conference Call for May 1, 2020

SPRING, Texas

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on May 1, 2020 to discuss first quarter 2020 financial and operating results. The Company plans to release results on April 30, 2020 after market close, which will be available on SWN’s website at www.swn.com.

Date:

May 1, 2020

Time:

9:00 a.m. CT

Webcast:

https://ir.swn.com

US/Canada:

877-883-0383

International:

412-902-6506

Access code:

6715011

A replay of the call will also be available until May 22, 2020 at 877-344-7529, International 412-317-0088, or Canada Toll Free 855-669-9658, access code 10140146.

Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil exploration, development, production and marketing. For additional information, visit our website www.swn.com.

Investor Contact
Paige Penchas
Vice President, Investor Relations
(832) 796-4068
[email protected]

