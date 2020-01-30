Southwestern Energy Schedules Fourth Quarter Conference Call for February 28, 2020

 January 29, 2020 - 7:16 PM EST
SPRING, Texas

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on February 28, 2020 to discuss fourth quarter 2019 financial results. The Company plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 press release on February 27, 2020 after market close, which will be available on SWN’s website at www.swn.com.

Date:

February 28, 2020

Time:

9:00 a.m. CT

Webcast:

https://ir.swn.com

US/Canada:

877-883-0383

International:

412-902-6506

Access code:

4822579

A replay of the call will be available until March 20, 2020 at 877-344-7529, International 412-317-0088, or Canada Toll Free 855-669-9658, access code 10138538.

Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil exploration, development, production and marketing. For additional information, visit our website www.swn.com.

Investor Contact
Paige Penchas
Vice President, Investor Relations
(832) 796-4068
[email protected]

