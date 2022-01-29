14 hours ago
U.S. judge voids 80 million acres of offshore oil and gas leases
16 hours ago
Biden, EU pledge cooperation on energy security amid Russia threat
17 hours ago
Cash-flush shale operators consider raising oil output along with dividends
18 hours ago
U.S. rig count increased by 6 this week, at 610
18 hours ago
Fuel demand rebound powers Phillips 66 profit beat
19 hours ago
Chevron shares retreat from a record after fourth-quarter profit falls short of expectations

Southwestern Energy SWN Technical Analysis

