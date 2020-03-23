S&P Global Platts Analytics Launches Weekly Global LNG Netback Forecasts

SINGAPORE, March 23, 2020 S&P Global Platts ("Platts"), the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, today announced the launch of its new Platts Global LNG Weekly Netback Forecast Report.



The new weekly LNG Netback Forecast Report is powered by proprietary data and modeling from Platts Analytics and provides increased insight into the relative value of US liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports in the context of global demand.

Since 2016, the global LNG market has grown at an average pace of 9 per cent per annum and looks to continue that expansion in 2020. At the center of this growth is new U.S. LNG export capacity, which is rapidly expanding spot LNG trading and further connecting the liquid U.S. Henry Hub to the global gas and LNG markets. As U.S. LNG export capacity continues to grow over the next decade, market participants will need to be keenly aware of traded and forecast price movements across multiple markets.



With this in mind, the launch of the Platts Global LNG Weekly Netback Forecast Report provides an outlook for U.S. Gulf Coast LNG Netbacks in comparison with Platts JKM and TTF, the most liquid traded gas hub in Europe, giving market participants important insights to evaluate their own commodity exposure and capture value in an increasingly dynamic LNG market. Platts JKM is the LNG benchmark price assessment for spot physical cargoes delivered in Asia.



Chris Durman, Global Head of LNG Analytics at S&P Global Platts said: "Our focus has been to help bring increased transparency to the pricing of LNG around the world as the market continues to liberalize and new types of price agreements emerge between buyers and sellers of LNG. LNG is one of the fastest growing commodities and market participants require greater insight into the pricing of US LNG exports in the context of global demand centers in Europe and Asia."

Key features of the report include:

Calculated TTF/JKM netbacks on forward traded and forecast prices through the next 12 months, updated weekly

Charts and commentary, including where the best value appears along the forecast period

A granular discussion of forecast changes and the implications for regional flows

