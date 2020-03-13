Spark Appoints Keith Maxwell as Interim CEO

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / Spark Energy, Inc's. ("Spark" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPKE), an independent retail energy services company, board of directors announced today that Spark's founder, W. Keith Maxwell III, has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Additionally, Kevin McMinn, formally Chief Sales Officer of Crius Energy and Chief Operating Officer of U.S. Gas & Electric, has been appointed as Spark's Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Maxwell is a lifelong entrepreneur, operator, and founded Spark over 20 years ago. He continues to be the Company's largest shareholder and will remain, a member of the Board, and is extremely committed to his new role. Kevin McMinn has over 20 years of industry experience and has successfully built, operated, and sold several retail energy companies.

