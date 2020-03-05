Spartan Controls announces Western Canadian distribution and services agreement with inmation Software GmbH

CALGARY, March 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Spartan Controls Ltd. is pleased to announce it has signed a Western Canadian distribution and services agreement with inmation Software GmbH to provide its customers with a modern software platform for industrial data connectivity, storage, and contextualization for better decision-making.

"This proven system will enable our customers to advance their digital transformation programs," says Warren Mitchell, Director of Industry Digital Solutions at Spartan Controls. "We are excited to be working with inmation as this world-class technology properly addresses difficult operational technology (OT) data challenges the process industries have been working on for decades."

Key operational data can provide critical insights to the industrial process organizations, but this data is typically stranded in the operation. System:inmation has been purpose-built to eliminate the current barriers between the operational technology (OT) and enterprise information technology (IT) architectures by liberating industrial data of all types and exposing it to modern information technology, such as cloud computing, at a scale now demanded by process industry organizations.

Timo Klingenmeier, Co-Founder, Managing Director and CTO of inmation Software GmbH expresses his satisfaction: "We have been working closely with Spartan Controls through the past two years in order to set up a close relationship. We see Spartan Controls as the ideal partner to cover all industries in Western Canada; and have thus made an unusual move granting an exclusive distributorship for our software in this world region to our partner. We are excited to have a deeply connected and experienced system integrator working with us, tackling the challenge of 360° real-time data integration for the enterprise, from field to cloud."

System:inmation offers un-paralleled, large-scale data connectivity, consolidation, and contextualization, and has been successfully utilized by some of the largest process industry organizations in the world.

About inmation Software GmbH

Based in Cologne, Germany, inmation Software GmbH is the technology leader in the field of global real-time information management for large-scale industries. The software product it has created and further develops is called system:inmation and is marketed in the form of different suites. For more information, please visit inmation.com.

About Spartan Controls

Spartan Controls is the recognized leading provider of industrial automation, valves, measurement, and process control solutions in Western Canada. For over 55 years, Spartan has provided customers with high performance solutions, industry expertise, lifecycle support, and technical training — delivering value our customers want.

Our automation solutions are used in all process industries including oil and gas, oil sands, mining, pulp and paper, power, pipeline, and municipal. We are dedicated to providing exceptional customer experiences where expertise and collaboration come together. For more information, please visit spartancontrols.com.

