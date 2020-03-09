Spartan Controls Named One of Canada’s Best Managed Companies

CALGARY, March 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Spartan Controls Ltd. has been named as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in recognition of overall business performance and sustained growth. Winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million demonstrating investment in talent and technology, innovation in a competitive environment and an increased focus on global competition.

The 2020 award is Spartan Controls' 19th consecutive designation. For the last 12 years, Spartan Controls has been a member of Canada's Best Managed Platinum Club, by retaining its Best Managed designation for over seven consecutive years.

"Best Managed Platinum Club winners are resilient. They have been consistent in successfully adapting to change throughout the years to overcome economic challenges. These companies truly impact how Canada is viewed on the world stage when it comes to the success of private business," said Peter Brown, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program.

2020 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include (but are not limited to) a clear and concise strategy, capability to invest in R&D, tools and proprietary equipment and a strong emphasis on corporate social responsibility.

"We are honoured to be selected again this year as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies," said Grant Wilde, President & CEO of Spartan Controls. "This award reflects our long history of effective strategy and business planning and more recently, a focus on innovation and digital transformation, enabling us to better serve our Customers and support our Spartans and the communities in which we live and work."

Now in its 27th year, Canada's Best Managed Companies remains one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices.

About Spartan Controls

Spartan Controls is the leading provider of automation, valves, measurement, process control, digital transformation, and solutions in Western Canada. For over 55 years, Spartan has provided customers with high performance solutions, industry expertise, lifecycle support, and technical training — delivering value our customers want. Our automation solutions are used in all process industries including oil and gas, oil sands, mining, pulp and paper, power, pipeline, and municipal. We are dedicated to providing exceptional customer experiences and delivering superior business results where expertise and collaboration come together. For more information, visit www.spartancontrols.com.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

