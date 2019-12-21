Spdr S&p Oil & Gas Exploration $XOP Trading Report

The Spdr S&p Oil & Gas Exploration (NYSE: XOP) update and the technical summary table below can help you manage risk and optimize returns.

Review the Trading Plans:

Technical Summary

Term → Near Mid Long Bias Strong Strong Weak P1 0 0 16.19 P2 22.41 21.85 19.43 P3 23.53 23.26 22.54

Long Term Trading Plans for XOP

December 20, 2019, 10:30 pm ET

The Technical Summary and Trading Plans for XOP help you determine where to buy, sell, and set risk controls. The data is best used in conjunction with our Market Analysis and Stock Correlation Filters too, because those help us go with the flow of the market as well. Going with the flow is extremely important, so review our Market Analysis with this XOP Report.

XOP - (Long) Support Plan

The technical summary data tells us to buy XOP near 22.54, but there is no current upside target from the summary table. In this case we should wait until either an update to the summary table has been made (which usually happens at the beginning of every trading day), or until the position has been stopped. The data does tell us to set a stop loss 22.28 to protect against excessive loss in case the stock begins to move against the trade. 22.54 is the first level of support below 23.22, and by rule, any test of support is a buy signal. In this case, if support 22.54 is being tested, a buy signal would exist.

XOP - (Short) Resistance Plan

NONE .

There are no current resistance levels from the summary table, and therefore there are no Short resistance Plans which tell us to short upon tests of resistance. Resistance levels have broken higher and unless the stock reverses lower and below support levels again short positions look risky.



