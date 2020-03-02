Speakers, Events and More at SOLAR 20/20

BOULDER, Colo., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us at SOLAR 20/20: Renewable Energy Vision, the American Solar Energy Society's 49th Annual National Solar Conference. This global solar event will be held at George Washington University's Foggy Bottom Campus from Tuesday June 23 through Friday June 26, 2020. Registration is open, and the early bird deadline has been extended to April 1, 2020. Please register at ases.org/conference for the best available rates.

The conference will feature keynote presentations by Scott Sklar, Dave Renné, Denis Hayes and more. The keynote events are to take place on Wednesday and Thursday morning, with smaller sessions happening throughout the week. Joint events with the U.S. DOE Solar Decathlon, happening simultaneously in D.C., include a forum on Friday morning and visits to the competing solar homes on the National Mall Thursday evening.

The conference will also feature the Stronger Together Town Hall highlighting a panel of business, non-profit, and advocacy leaders shaping a shared action plan for the future, Solar Citizen Action Day which will include a trip to Capitol Hill, and Solar Speed Networking for the industries' emerging professionals. See the full list of events, sessions, and more at ases.org/conference/schedule .

The conference National Organizing Committee is excited to announce key speakers joining us at SOLAR 20/20. The opening plenary session – Clear Vision for World Wide Action – features stage setting remarks by Scott Sklar, conference chair, Adjunct Professor at George Washington University, and leader of the Stella Group ltd.

Scott is joined by Dave Renné, Immediate Past President of the International Solar Energy Society and frequent speaker on progress to a renewable energy world.

We will also hear from Denis Hayes, President of the Bullitt Foundation and National Coordinator of the first Earth Day, 50 years ago.

SOLAR 20/20 Citizen's Action Day kicks off with Steve Nadel, Director of American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE). These speakers provide wide ranging views of renewable energy progress and challenges, and promise to inspire action now.

"From a technological perspective, we have been successful. The challenge of gaining the support of the broadest segment of the population to embrace the energy transformation must certainly be a big part of the work of ASES and others who are best positioned to articulate the policies and societal benefits that show how there will be no losers in the transformation." - Dave Renné

"This is an exciting moment to create strategies and opportunities to push forth an even faster-paced clean energy agenda. I look forward to seeing everyone with an interest in clean energy, driving a new economy, and shrinking emissions and pollution as low as possible — all here in Washington, D.C. in 2020." - Scott Sklar

SOLAR 20/20 is offering many opportunities for participation through special events and programs, a trip to Capitol Hill, plus workshops and courses. With the Early Bird registration deadline extended to April 1, 2020, there is plenty of opportunity to register and join the action in D.C.!

For more information and to register for SOLAR 20/20, visit ases.org/conference . To sponsor or for questions about the conference please contact Carly Cipolla at [email protected] .

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter for more updates!

#SOLAR2020DC

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/speakers-events-and-more-at-solar-2020-301014709.html

SOURCE American Solar Energy Society