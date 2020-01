Spire to Host Earnings Conference Call on Feb. 5

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, Feb. 5, to discuss our fiscal 2020 first quarter financial results. We will issue our earnings news release before the market opens that day, and it will be available on our website at Investors.SpireEnergy.com under the Resources tab.

To access the call, please dial the applicable phone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

Date and Time: Wednesday, Feb. 5

10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET)



Phone Numbers: U.S. and Canada: 844-824-3832

International: 412-317-5142

The call will be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and public. The webcast can be accessed at Investors.SpireEnergy.com under the Events & presentations tab.

A replay of the call will be available from 12 p.m. CT (1 p.m. ET) on Feb. 5 until March 6, 2020, by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 412-317-0088 (international). The replay access code is 10138031. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website at Investors.SpireEnergy.com under the Events & presentations tab.

About Spire



At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us the fifth largest publicly traded natural gas company in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Scott W. Dudley Jr.

[email protected]

314-342-0878

Media Contact:

Jessica B. Willingham

[email protected]

314-342-3300

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spire-to-host-earnings-conference-call-on-feb-5-300982781.html

SOURCE Spire Inc.