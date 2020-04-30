Stabilis Energy Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Call

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / Stabilis Energy, Inc. (OTCQX:SLNG) ("Stabilis") today announced that it will release first quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Stabilis has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central). Individuals in the United States and Canada who wish to participate in the conference call should dial +1 844-602-0380. International callers should dial +1 862-298-0970.

Participants may also participate in a live audio webcast by visiting the following website at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2256/34622.

A replay of the call will be available until May 14, 2020. Individuals in the United States and Canada who wish to listen to the replay should dial +1 877-481-4010; passcode 34622. International callers should dial +1 919-882-2331; passcode 34622.

A replay of the call also will be available on the Stabilis website (www.stabilisenergy.com).

About Stabilis Energy

Stabilis Energy, Inc. is a vertically integrated provider of distributed liquefied natural gas ("LNG") production, distribution and fueling services to multiple end markets in North America. We have safely delivered over 200 million gallons of LNG through more than 20,000 truck deliveries during our 15-year operating history, which we believe makes us one of the largest and most experienced small-scale LNG providers in North America. We provide LNG to customers in diverse end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, utility, pipeline, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Our customers use LNG as an alternative to traditional fuel sources, such as distillate fuel oil and propane, to lower fuel costs and reduce harmful environmental emissions. Our customers also use LNG as a "virtual pipeline" solution when natural gas pipelines are not available or are curtailed. To learn more, visit www.stabilisenergy.com.

Stabilis Contact:

Andrew Puhala

Chief Financial Officer

832-456-6500

[email protected]

SOURCE: Stabilis Energy, Inc.

