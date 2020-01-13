Stabilis Energy Expands Mexico Sales Team

Hires Francisco Fuentes Carus as Mexico Sales Director

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / Stabilis Energy, Inc.'s ("Stabilis") (OTCQX:SLNG) today announced the expansion of its Mexican distributed natural gas business by hiring Francisco Fuentes Carus as a Mexico Sales Director.

Mr. Fuentes will be primarily responsible for liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and compressed natural gas ("CNG") sales in Nuevo León, including the Monterrey metropolitan area and surrounding region. He will also manage other customer relationships throughout the country.

Mr. Fuentes brings extensive natural gas sales and marketing experience to Stabilis. Prior to joining Stabilis, he served as Vice President of Sales and Business Development at a distributed natural gas company where he represented the company throughout North and Central America. Prior to this role, he served in senior sales and business development roles in multiple industries throughout Mexico.

"We are excited to welcome Francisco to our team," commented Jim Reddinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stabilis. "He has an outstanding reputation in the distributed natural gas market in Mexico and we are proud that he is representing Stabilis as we expand our business."

Mr. Fuentes will provide sales support for the Company's growing Mexican LNG business. Stabilis recently formed a joint venture with CryoMex Investment Group LLC to pursue investments in distributed natural gas production and distribution assets in Mexico. Stabilis also recently opened a Mexican LNG transportation hub to facilitate the delivery of up to 50,000 LNG gallons per day to our customers in Northeastern Mexico. Located in Colombia, Mexico, the transportation hub will increase supply security to Stabilis' customers by reducing border crossing and related logistics risks.

Customers can contact Mr. Fuentes at [email protected] or 01 800 266 3749 for more information about our natural gas product offerings.

About Stabilis Energy

Stabilis Energy, Inc. is a vertically integrated provider of clean natural gas fueling solutions to multiple North American end markets. We have safely delivered over 200 million gallons of liquefied natural gas ("LNG") through more than 20,000 truck deliveries during our 15-year operating history, which we believe makes us one of the largest and most experienced small-scale LNG providers in North America. We provide LNG to customers in diverse end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, utility, pipeline, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Our customers use LNG as an alternative to traditional fuel sources, such as distillate fuel oil and propane, to lower fuel costs and reduce harmful environmental emissions. Our customers also use LNG as a "virtual pipeline" solution when natural gas pipelines are not available or are curtailed. To learn more, visit www.stabilisenergy.com.

