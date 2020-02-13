Stagecoach in Cambridge is first in UK regions to launch BYD ADL Enviro400EV electric double deckers

LARBERT, Scotland, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) and BYD Europe jointly announced today that their electric vehicle partnership, the UK's leading electric bus producer, has supplied two electric double deck buses that Stagecoach will operate in Cambridge in the first use of the zero-emission BYD ADL Enviro400EV in the UK outside London. ADL is a subsidiary of leading independent global bus manufacturer NFI Group Inc. (NFI), while BYD is a global leader in batteries, energy management and electric mobility.

Alexander Dennis has supplied the electric double deckers to Stagecoach for a project between the operator and the Greater Cambridge Partnership, supporting an improvement in air quality in the city centre of Cambridge and giving the opportunity to inform potential future investment in a zero emission bus fleet.

Passengers on the Citi 6 route in Cambridge will be the first in the UK regions to benefit from the smooth and quiet drive of the BYD ADL Enviro400EV when the electric double deckers enter service on Stagecoach's city network on 17th February.

The BYD ADL Enviro400EV is built in ADL's factories in Great Britain on chassis supplied by its electric bus partner for the UK market, BYD. Stagecoach has opted for the 4.2m low-height version of ADL's City style body, seating up to 70 passengers on comfortable ADL SmartSeats. The 10.9m long vehicles provide room for a further 13 standees.

Michelle Hargreaves, Stagecoach East Managing Director, said the introduction of the electric vehicles was a milestone for the company and supports the Greater Cambridge Partnership's vision to improve air quality: "Over the years we have steadily reduced the environmental impact of our diesel buses and now 32% of the fleet have the most efficient Euro 6 engines. The addition of the electric vehicles is a further step forward in our attempts to keep emissions to a minimum. Over the past decade across the UK, Stagecoach has invested more than £1 billion in new greener vehicles and by the end of 2020 it will have one of the biggest electric bus fleets in Europe."

ADL Chief Executive Colin Robertson says: "Double deckers are the backbone of bus services in Britain. The BYD ADL Enviro400EV enables their electrification, having been designed to provide a viable operational range without compromising the passenger experience. We are delighted that the Greater Cambridge Partnership and Stagecoach are first in the UK regions to enjoy its benefits and make buses an even more sustainable choice."

"With the success of our BYD ADL Enviro400EV double deck product in London, it comes as no surprise that a major operator such as Stagecoach can see the benefits of electric mobility elsewhere," said Frank Thorpe, Managing Director at BYD (UK). "Our single deck BYD ADL Enviro200EV vehicle is already the electric bus of choice for a growing number of operators around the UK, and I only see an expanding customer portfolio now for our double deck offering."

About NFI

With 9,000 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited ("ADL") is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK's largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

About BYD

BYD Company Ltd. is one of China's largest privately-owned enterprises. Since its inception in 1995, the company quickly developed solid expertise in rechargeable batteries and became a relentless advocate of sustainable development, successfully expanding its renewable energy solutions globally with operations in over 50 countries and regions. Its creation of a Zero Emissions Energy Ecosystem – comprising affordable solar power generation, reliable energy storage and cutting-edge electrified transportation – has made it an industry leader in the energy and transportation sectors. BYD is listed on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. More information on the company can be found at www.byd.com.

