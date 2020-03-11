Stanadyne Partners With Liebherr To Provide Diesel Fuel Systems For On- And Off-Highway Markets

WINDSOR, Conn., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanadyne, a global fuel and air management systems supplier, and Liebherr Components have formed a strategic partnership to supply, distribute and service diesel fuel injection systems for on- and off-road engines. Together, the team will deliver integrated fuel injection systems for domestic and global markets.

Stanadyne's deep technical expertise and experience in the development of robust high-pressure diesel common rail pumps, combined with Liebherr's strength in high-reliability injector design and systems integration, creates a best-in-class system approach for the world's most demanding applications.

"Teaming up with Liebherr places us in a strong position to provide customers a fully-integrated diesel fuel delivery system, backed by a global sales, distribution and service network," said Dr. John Pinson, president, Stanadyne LLC. "This partnership enables us to expand our customer base and to offer innovative diesel engine fuel injection technology to the market."

With the withdrawal of some established suppliers from the diesel injection market, interest among industry OEMs that are continuing in the market remains high for new and future diesel technology. The partnership will focus on delivering state-of-the-art fuel injection systems to enable next generation diesel engines to be cleaner, more efficient and cost effective.

"This partnership draws on Liebherr's strengths in terms of injectors and system integration. Furthermore, we rely on decades of experience in the development and construction of our own engines. Teaming with a market leader such as Stanadyne, perfectly complements our existing portfolio, especially for light commercial vehicles," explains Stefanie Gerhardt, managing director, Common Rail Systems Business Unit, Liebherr.

About Stanadyne LLC

Stanadyne LLC is a global transportation technology leader in fuel and air management systems. The company specializes in pioneering technologies in gasoline and diesel fuel injection systems for the engines that make our world move, and in the aftermarket, remanufactured components that help keep those engines on the road. Headquartered in Windsor, Conn., Stanadyne provides customized design, engineering and manufacturing solutions for its customers operating in facilities in the U.S., China, Italy, India, United Arab Emirates, along with a worldwide network of aftermarket service dealers and distributors. For more information, visit Stanadyne.com.

About the Liebherr Group

The Liebherr Group employs over 46,000 people in more than 130 companies across all continents. In 2018, Liebherr achieved a total consolidated turnover of more than 10.5 billion euros. As a global family-run technology company, the Group is one of the world's largest manufacturers of construction machines and is recognized for developing technically advanced and user-oriented products and services. Liebherr was founded in Kirchdorf an der Iller in southern Germany in 1949.

