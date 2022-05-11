2 mins ago
Big Oil braces for shareholder revolt over climate plans in proxy voting season
1 hour ago
EU drafts $205 billion plan to wean itself off Russian fuels
2 hours ago
U.S. to kick off latest offshore wind auction for Carolina coast
3 hours ago
UAE, Saudi energy ministers hit back at ‘NOPEC’ bill, say it could send oil prices surging
5 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 8.5 million barrels
6 hours ago
Oil jumps as Russia gas flow to Europe falls, EU Russian oil ban looms

Start of construction of CCU project at Twence’s waste-to-energy plant in the Netherlands

