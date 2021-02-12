Statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by individuals – Form SC 13G

SCHEDULE 13G FILINGS DATE OF EVENT: December 31, 2020 SECURITY NAME: Whiting Petroleum Corp CUSIP:966387508 CIK#: 0001255474 IRS#: 200098515 Exchange: NYS ADDRESS: 1700 LINCOLN STREET STE 4700 DENVER CO 80203-4547 SOLE VOTING SHARES: 3,164,136 SHARED DISPOSITIVE SHARES : -0- AGGREGATE AMOUNT: 3,378,621 SHARES OUTSTANDING: 38,051,000 % OWNED BY LOOMIS: 8.88% SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 Schedule 13G Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No.)* Whiting Petroleum Corp ____________________________________________ (Name of Issuer) COMMON STOCK ____________________________________________ (Title of Class of Securities) 966387508 _________________________ (CUSIP Number) Check the following box if a fee is being paid with this statement [x]. (Continued on following page(s)) Page 1 of 5 Pages CUSIP No. 966387508 13G Page 2 of 5 Pages 1.NAME OF REPORTING PERSON S.S. OR I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NO. OF ABOVE PERSON Loomis Sayles & Co., L.P. #04-3200030 ______________________________________________________________________________ 2.CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP* (a) [ ] (b) [ ] _____________________________________________________________________________ 3.SEC USE ONLY ______________________________________________________________________________ 4.CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION Place of organization: Delaware. Principal office of Reporting: Person is in Boston, MA. ______________________________________________________________________________ 5. SOLE VOTING POWER 3,164,136 NUMBER OF SHARES 6. SHARED VOTING POWER BENEFICIALLY 23,869 OWNED BY EACH REPORTING 7. SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER PERSON WITH 3,378,621 8. SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER -0- ______________________________________________________________________________ 9.AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 3,378,621 ______________________________________________________________________________ 10.CHECK BOX IF AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES* ______________________________________________________________________________ 11.PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9) 8.88% ______________________________________________________________________________ 12.TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON* INVESTMENT ADVISOR *SEE INSTRUCTIONS BEFORE FILLING OUT Item 1(a).Name of Issuer Whiting Petroleum Corp Item 1(b).Address of Issuers Principal Office 1700 LINCOLN STREET STE 4700 DENVER CO 80203-4547 Item 2(a).Name of Person Filing Loomis, Sayles & Co., L.P. Item 2(b). Address of Principal Business Office One Financial Center Boston, MA 02111 Item 2(c).Citizenship Place of organization - Delaware Principal office of Reporting Person is Boston, MA Item 2(d).Title of Class of Securities COMMON STOCK Item 2(e).CUSIP Number 966387508 Item 3. f this statement is filed pursuant to Rules 13d-1(b), or 13d-2(b), check whether the person filing is a: (a)[ ]Broker or dealer registered under Section 15 of the Act (b)[ ]Bank as defined in Section 3(a)(6) of the Act (c)[ ]Insurance Company registered under Section 3(a)(19) of the Act (d)[ ]Investment company registered under Section 8 of the Investment Company Act (e)[x]Investment Adviser registered under Section 203 of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 (f)[ ]Employee Benefit Plan, Pension Fund which is subject to the provisions of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 or Endowment Fund: see Section 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(F) (g)[ ]Parent Holding Company, in accordance with Section 240.13d-1(b)(ii)(G) (Note: See Item 7) (h)[ ]Group, in accordance with Section 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(H) Item 4.Ownership If the percent of the class owned, as of December 31 of the year covered by the statement, or as of the last day of any month described in Rule 13d-1(b)(2), if applicable, exceeds 5 percent provide the following information as of that date and identify those shares which there is a right to acquire. (a)Amount beneficially owned: 3,378,621 (b)Percent of Class: 8.88% (c)Number of shares as to which such person has: (i) sole power to vote or to direct the vote: 3,164,136 (ii) shared power to vote or to direct the vote: 23,869 (iii) sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of: 3,378,621 (iv) shared power to dispose or direct the disposition of: -0- Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. disclaims any beneficial interest in any of the foregoing securities. Item 5. Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class. If this statement is being filed to report the fact that as of the date hereof the reporting person has ceased to be the beneficial owner of more than five percent of the class of securities, check the following []. Item 6. Ownership of More than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person. If any other person is known to have the right to receive or the power to direct the receipt of dividends from, or the proceeds from the sale of, such securities, a statement to that effect should be included in response to this item and, if such interest relates to more than five percent of the class, such person should be identified. A listing of the shareholders of an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 or the beneficiaries of an employee benefit plan pension fund or endowment fund is not required. Clients of Reporting Person have such a right, none of whom has such interest relating to more than 5% of any class. Item 7.Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired the Security Being Reported on By the Parent Holding Company. If a parent holding company has filed this schedule, pursuant to Rule 13d-1(b)(ii)(G), so indicate under Item 3(g) and attach an exhibit stating the identity and the Item 3 classification of the relevant subsidiary. If a parent holding company has filed this schedule pursuant to Rule 13d-1(c) attach an exhibit stating the identification of the relevant subsidiary. Inapplicable Item 8.Identification and Classification of Members of the Group. If a group has filed this schedule pursuant to Rule 13d-1(b)(ii)(H), so indicate under Item 3(b) and attach an exhibit stating the identity and Item 3 classification of each member of the group. If a group has filed this schedule pursuant to Rule 13d-1(c), attach an exhibit stating the identity of each member of the group. Inapplicable Item 9.Notice of Dissolution of Group Inapplicable Item 10.Certification By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were acquired in the ordinary course of business and were not acquired for the purpose of and do not have the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of such securities and were not acquired in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having such purposes or effect. Signature After reasonable inquire and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct. Date: February 12, 2021 Signature: /s/ Mari Shimokawa Name/Title: Mari Shimokawa/VP & Deputy Chief Compliance Officer