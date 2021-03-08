Statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by individuals – Form SC 13G

13G CUSIP No. 25278X109 Page 20 of 25

Guidon Operating LLC and Guidon Energy Holdings LP are together referred to herein as the “Blackstone Funds”.

Guidon Operating LLC maintains voting rights with respect to a portion of the securities reported herein. Guidon FinanceCo LLC is the managing member of Guidon Operating LLC. Guidon Energy MidCo II LLC is the managing member of Guidon FinanceCo LLC. Guidon Energy MidCo LLC is the managing member of Guidon Energy MidCo II LLC. Guidon Energy Holdings LP is the managing member of Guidon Energy MidCo LLC and directly holds a portion of the securities reported herein.

Guidon Energy Holdings GP LLC is the general partner of Guidon Energy Holdings LP. The controlling membership interests of Guidon Energy Holdings GP LLC are held by Blackstone Management Associates VII L.L.C. and Blackstone Energy Management Associates II L.L.C. BMA VII L.L.C. is the sole member of Blackstone Management Associates VII L.L.C. Blackstone EMA II L.L.C. is the sole member of Blackstone Energy Management Associates II L.L.C. Blackstone Holdings III L.P. is the managing member of each of BMA VII L.L.C. and Blackstone EMA II L.L.C. Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P. is the general partner of Blackstone Holdings III L.P. Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C. is the general partner of Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P.

The Blackstone Group Inc. is the sole member of Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C. The sole holder of the Class C common stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. is Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. is wholly-owned by Blackstone’s senior managing directors and controlled by its founder, Stephen A. Schwarzman.

Each such Reporting Person may be deemed to beneficially own the Common Stock (as defined below) beneficially owned by the Blackstone Funds or indirectly controlled by it or him, but neither the filing of this Schedule 13G nor any of its contents shall be deemed to constitute an admission that any Reporting Person (other than the Blackstone Funds to the extent they directly hold Issuer securities reported herein) is the beneficial owner of the Common Stock referred to herein for purposes of Section 13(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or for any other purpose and each of the Reporting Persons expressly disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares of Common Stock. The filing of this statement should not be construed to be an admission that any member of the Reporting Persons are members of a “group” for the purposes of Sections 13(d) and 13(g) of the Act.

(d) Title of Class of Securities:

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Common Stock”).

(e) CUSIP Number:

25278X109

Item 3. If this statement is filed pursuant to Rule 13d-1(b), or 13d-2(b) or (c), check whether the person filing is a:

Item 4. Ownership.

(a) Amount beneficially owned:

Calculations of the percentage of shares of Common Stock beneficially owned assumes 168,691,763 shares of Common Stock outstanding, comprised of (i) 10,676,116 shares issued to the Reporting Persons in connection with the transactions that closed on February 26, 2021 and (ii) 158,015,647 shares of Common Stock outstanding as of February 19, 2021, as reported in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2021. Each of the Reporting Persons may be deemed to be the beneficial owner of the shares of Common Stock listed on such Reporting Person’s cover page.

Guidon Energy Holdings LP directly holds 9,081,616 shares of Common Stock and Guidon Operating LLC maintains voting rights with respect to 1,594,500 shares held in escrow until released to its designee or the designee of the Issuer, as applicable, in each case in accordance with the terms of the Purchase and Sale Agreement, dated December 18, 2020.