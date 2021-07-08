Statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by individuals – Form SC 13G

(1)

Includes 2,191,052 shares of Common Stock owned directly by EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX, L.P. (“EnCap Fund IX”). EnCap Partners GP, LLC (“EnCap Partners GP”) is the sole general partner of EnCap Partners, LP (“EnCap Partners”), which is the managing member of EnCap Investments Holdings, LLC (“EnCap Holdings”), which is the sole member of EnCap Investments GP, L.L.C. (“EnCap Investments GP”), which is the sole general partner of EnCap Investments L.P. (“EnCap Investments LP”). EnCap Investments LP is the general partner of EnCap Equity Fund IX GP, L.P. (“EnCap Fund IX GP”), which is the sole general partner of EnCap Fund IX. Therefore, EnCap Partners GP, EnCap Partners, EnCap Holdings, EnCap Investments GP, EnCap Investments LP and EnCap Fund IX GP may be deemed to beneficially own securities owned by EnCap Fund IX. EnCap Partners GP, EnCap Partners, EnCap Holdings, EnCap Investments GP, EnCap Investments LP and EnCap Fund IX GP disclaim beneficial ownership of the securities owned by EnCap Fund IX except to the extent of their respective pecuniary interest therein, and this statement shall not be deemed an admission that any such entity is the beneficial owner of the reported Common Stock for the purposes of Section 13(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or any other purpose.