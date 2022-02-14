Statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by individuals – Form SC 13G

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13G
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment No. _ )*
Gulfport Energy Corp
(Name of Issuer)
Common Stock
(Title of Class of Securities)
402635502
(CUSIP Number)
December 31, 2021
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)
Check the appropriate box to designate the rule
pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:
|[X]
|Rule 13d-1(b)
|[ ]
|Rule 13d-1(c)
|[ ]
|Rule 13d-1(d)
* The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.
The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act, but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes.)
|CUSIP No.
|402635502
|1.
|
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NO. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY)
AllianceBernstein L.P.
13-4064930
|2.
|
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP*
(a) [ ]
(b) [X]
|3.
|SEC USE ONLY
|4.
|
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
Delaware
|
NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON WITH
|5. SOLE VOTING POWER
|1,247,342
|6. SHARED VOTING POWER
|0
|7. SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
|1,247,342
|8. SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
|0
|9.
|
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
1,247,342
|10.
|
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES
[X]
|11.
|
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)
6.1%
|12.
|
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON
IA
|Item 1.
|(a)
|
Name of Issuer
Gulfport Energy Corp
|(b)
|
Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices
14313 NORTH MAY AVENUE, SUITE 100, OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73134
|Item 2.
|(a)
|
Name of Person Filing
AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AllianceBernstein L.P.")
|(b)
|
Address of Principal Business Office or, if None, Residence
1345 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10105
All media outlets, please contact Jennifer Will at AllianceBernstein (212-969-1157) with any questions. All other questions can be directed to [email protected]
|(c)
|
Citizenship
Delaware
|(d)
|
Title of Class of Securities
Common Stock
|(e)
|
CUSIP Number
402635502
|Item 3.
|If This Statement is Filed Pursuant to Rule 13d-1(b), or 13d-2(b) or (c), Check Whether the Person Filing is a:
|(a)
|[ ]
|Broker or dealer registered under Section 15 of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78o).
|(b)
|[ ]
|Bank as defined in Section 3(a)(6) of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78c).
|(c)
|[ ]
|Insurance Company as defined in Section 3(a)(19) of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78c).
|(d)
|[ ]
|Investment Company registered under Section 8 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (15 U.S.C. 80a-8).
|(e)
|[X]
|An investment adviser in accordance with Rule 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(E);
|(f)
|[ ]
|An employee benefit plan or endowment fund in accordance with Rule 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(F);
|(g)
|[ ]
|A parent holding company or control person in accordance with Rule 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(G);
|(h)
|[ ]
|A savings association as defined in Section 3(b) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act (12 U.S.C. 1813);
|(i)
|[ ]
|A church plan that is excluded from the definition of an investment company under Section 3(c)(14) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (15 U.S.C. 80a-3);
|(j)
|[ ]
|Group, in accordance with Rule 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J).
|Item 4.
|Ownership.
|Provide the following information regarding the aggregate number and percentage of the class of securities of the issuer identified in Item 1.
|(a)
|Amount Beneficially Owned:
|1,247,342 shares acquired solely for investment purposes on behalf of client discretionary investment advisory accounts.*
|(b)
|Percent of Class:
|6.1%
|(c)
|Number of shares as to which such person has:
|(i)
|sole power to vote or to direct the vote
|1,247,342
|(ii)
|shared power to vote or to direct the vote
|0
|(iii)
|sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of
|1,247,342
|(iv)
|shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of
|0
|
*AllianceBernstein L.P. is a majority owned subsidiary of Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH").
AllianceBernstein operates under independent management and makes independent decisions from
EQH and its respective subsidiaries, and EQH calculates and reports beneficial ownership
separately from AllianceBernstein pursuant to guidance provided by the Securities and Exchange
Commission in Release Number 34-39538 (January 12, 1998).
|Item 5.
|Ownership of Five Percent or Less of Class.
|If this statement is being filed to report the fact that as of the date hereof the reporting person has ceased to be the beneficial owner of more than five percent of the class of securities, check the following: [ ]
|Item 6.
|Ownership of More than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person.
|
Not Applicable
|Item 7.
|
Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired
the Security Being Reported on by the Parent Holding Company.
|Not Applicable
|Item 8.
|
Identification and Classification of Members of the Group.
Not Applicable. This schedule is not being filed pursuant to Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J) or Rule 13d-1(d).
|Item 9.
|
Notice of Dissolution of Group.
Not Applicable
|Item 10.
|
Certification.
By signing below, I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were acquired and are held in the ordinary course of business and were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect.
SIGNATURE
|After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.
|
AllianceBernstein L.P.
|
By: /s/ Brenda Coulter
|
Date:
February 14, 2022
|
Name: Brenda Coulter
|
Title: VP and Head of Regulatory Reporting