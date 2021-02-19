4 hours ago
Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4

SEC Form 4
FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 		 
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Lindeman Steven W
(Last) (First) (Middle)
840 GESSNER ROAD, SUITE 1400
(Street)
HOUSTON TX 77024
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CABOT OIL & GAS CORP [ COG ] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Director 10% Owner
X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
Sr Vice Pres, EHS and Eng
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
02/17/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock 02/17/2021 A(1) 8,602 A $0.00 209,175 D
Common Stock 02/17/2021 F 3,671 D $18.58 205,504 D
Common Stock 02/17/2021 A(2) 4,810 A $0.00 210,314 D
Common Stock 02/17/2021 F 1,893 D $18.58 208,421 D
Common Stock 02/17/2021 A(3) 7,692 A $0.00 216,113 D
Common Stock 02/17/2021 F 3,027 D $18.58 213,086 D
Common Stock 25,482 I Held in 401(k) Plan.(4)
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Performance Shares $0.00 02/17/2021 A 40,366 (5) 12/31/2023 Common 40,366 $0.00 0 D
Explanation of Responses:
1. Vesting of hybrid performance shares granted on February 21, 2018
2. Vesting of hybrid performance shares granted on February 20, 2019.
3. Vesting of hybrid performance shares granted on February 19, 2020.
4. Based on a statement dated January 31, 2021 for shares held by the reporting person under the Cabot Oil & Gas Savings Investment Plan.
5. The performance shares provide for payment in common stock and cash in an amount ranging from 0-200% of the performance shares awarded, based upon certain performance criteria over a three year performance period, beginning January 1, 2021 and ending December 31, 2023.
Remarks:
Deidre L. Shearer, Attorney-in-Fact for Steven W. Lindeman 02/19/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
