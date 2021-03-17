18 mins ago
U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 2.4 million barrels
18 hours ago
In person and virtual registration is Open for EnerCom Dallas The Energy Investment and ESG Conference, April 6-7, 2021
19 hours ago
Yellen says Biden still open to wealth tax, other increases for top earners
21 hours ago
Invest $131 trillion in clean energy by 2050 to hit climate goals, agency says
22 hours ago
Oil demand drag takes toll on tankers, U.S. refiners
23 hours ago
Louisiana oil and gas industry in danger after President Biden cancels 80-million-acre oil lease sale

Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4

in 360 Company Releases   by
SEC Form 4
FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 		 
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Keenan W Howard JR
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O YORKTOWN PARTNERS LLC
410 PARK AVENUE, 20TH FLOOR
(Street)
NEW YORK NY 10022
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ANTERO RESOURCES Corp [ AR ] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director 10% Owner
Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
03/16/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 03/16/2021 J(1) 1,166 A $0 307,841 D
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 03/16/2021 J(2) 1,315 A $0 309,156 D
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 03/16/2021 J(3) 4,071 A $0 313,227 D
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 03/16/2021 J(4) 7,360 A $0 320,587 D
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 03/16/2021 J(1) 235,380 D $0 0 I See footnote(5)
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 03/16/2021 J(2) 215,319 D $0 0 I See footnote(6)
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 03/16/2021 J(3) 651,033 D $0 0 I See footnote(7)
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 03/16/2021 J(4) 1,042,508 D $0 9,382,570(9) I See footnote(8)
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Explanation of Responses:
1. Pro rata distributions from Yorktown Energy Partners V, L.P. ("Yorktown V") and Yorktown V Company LLC ("Yorktown V Company").
2. Pro rata distributions from Yorktown Energy Partners VI, L.P. ("Yorktown VI"), Yorktown VI Company LP ("Yorktown VI Company") and Yorktown VI Associates LLC ("Yorktown VI Associates").
3. Pro rata distributions from Yorktown Energy Partners VII, L.P. ("Yorktown VII"), Yorktown VII Company LP ("Yorktown VII Company") and Yorktown VII Associates LLC ("Yorktown VII Associates").
4. Pro rata distributions from Yorktown Energy Partners VIII, L.P. ("Yorktown VIII"), Yorktown VIII Company LP ("Yorktown VIII Company") and Yorktown VIII Associates LLC ("Yorktown VIII Associates").
5. These securities are owned directly by Yorktown V. The reporting person is a member and manager of Yorktown V Company, the general partner of Yorktown V.
6. These securities are owned directly by Yorktown VI. The reporting person is a member and manager of Yorktown VI Associates, the general partner of Yorktown VI Company, the general partner of Yorktown VI.
7. These securities are owned directly by Yorktown VII. The reporting person is a member and manager of Yorktown VII Associates, the general partner of Yorktown VII Company, the general partner of Yorktown VII.
8. These securities are owned directly by Yorktown VIII. The reporting person is a member and manager of Yorktown VIII Associates, the general partner of Yorktown VIII Company, the general partner of Yorktown VIII.
9. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein, and this report shall not be deemed an admission that the reporting person is the beneficial owner of the securities for Section 16 or any other purpose.
/s/ W. Howard Keenan, Jr. 03/17/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
