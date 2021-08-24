12 hours ago
REPLAYS: EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference®2021: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees!
13 hours ago
Haynes and Boone, EnerCom Oil & Gas ESG Tracker
13 hours ago
2021 & Beyond: More Energy, Less Carbon
14 hours ago
Column: Demand only one side of LNG price surge, supply cut by outages
15 hours ago
Saudi Arabia’s June oil exports rise 123% to over $16 billion
16 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE Venezuela swapped PDVSA oil for food, then punished the dealmakers

Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4

in 360 Company Releases   by
SEC Form 4
FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 		 
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC
(Last) (First) (Middle)
412 WEST 15TH STREET
11TH FLOOR
(Street)
NEW YORK NY 10011
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Callon Petroleum Co [ CPE ] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Director X 10% Owner
Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
08/20/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock 08/20/2021 P 201,891 A $26.1294(2) 5,787,545 I(1) See Footnotes(1)
Common Stock 08/20/2021 P 248,109 A $26.9013(3) 6,035,654 I(1) See Footnotes(1)
Common Stock 08/23/2021 P 152,503 A $29.2714(4) 6,188,157 I(1) See Footnotes(1)
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Explanation of Responses:
1. The securities to which this filing relates to are held directly by, and managed on behalf of, Chambers Investments, LLC. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC (the "Reporting Person"), a Delaware limited liability company, is the investment adviser to Chamber Investments, LLC. In such capacity, the Reporting Person exercises voting and investment control over the securities held by Chambers Investments, LLC. The filing of this statement shall not be deemed an admission that the Reporting Person is the beneficial owner of the securities reported herein for purposes of Section 16 of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise. The Reporting Person expressly disclaims beneficial ownership of the securities reported herein except to the extent of its pecuniary interest therein.
2. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $25.38 to $26.375, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares purchased at each separate price within the range.
3. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $26.38 to $27.015, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares purchased at each separate price within the range.
4. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $28.71 to $29.59, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares purchased at each separate price within the range.
Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC /s/ Benjamin Dell, Managing Member 08/24/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.