Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
SM Energy Co [ SM ]
3. Date of Earliest Transaction
(Month/Day/Year)
09/01/2021
|Common Stock, $.01 Par Value
|09/01/2021
|M
|7,362
|A
|(1)
|92,534
|D
|Common Stock, $.01 Par Value
|09/01/2021
|F
|2,128
|D
|$19.1
|90,406
|D
|1. On September 1, 2021, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Issuer determined that 7,362 shares of the Issuer's common stock had been earned by the Reporting Person under the terms of a grant of performance share units ("PSUs"), based on the achievement of specific performance criteria that were not tied solely to the market price of the Issuer's common stock. The PSUs were granted to the Reporting Person on July 1, 2018, and represent the right to receive, upon the settlement of the PSUs, the determined number of earned shares of the Issuer's common stock based on the achievement of the performance criteria over a three-year performance period (with the determined number of earned shares being within a range of zero to two times the number of PSUs granted on the award date), to the extent that the PSUs have vested under separate employment service vesting provisions. The PSUs were fully vested on July 1, 2021.
|Andrew T. Fiske (Attorney-in-Fact)
|09/03/2021
