EIA reports sharp decline in drilled but uncompleted shale well count

Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4

in 360 Company Releases   by
SEC Form 4
FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 		 
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Wren Jessica R
(Last) (First) (Middle)
15 WEST 6TH STREET
SUITE 900
(Street)
TULSA OK 74119
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. [ LPI ] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Director 10% Owner
X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
Int. Principal Acctg Officer
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
09/01/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock 09/01/2021 A 1,345(1) A $0 2,708 D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Performance Units (2) 02/28/2022 (2) Common Stock 386 386 D
Stock Option (Right to buy) $346.8 02/15/2014(3) 02/15/2023 Common Stock 126 126 D
Explanation of Responses:
1. These restricted shares are granted under the Issuer's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan and will vest in three equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary date of the grant.
2. These performance share units are granted under the Issuer's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. Each performance share unit represents a share of common stock. The performance share units will be payable, if at all, in common stock, cash, or a combination of common stock and cash, to be determined in the discretion of the Issuer's Compensation Committee, based upon (i) the Issuer's total shareholder return measured against an industry peer group, (ii) on an absolute share return basis and (iii) based on a return on average capital employed metric, over a three-year performance period ending December 31, 2021. The final number of shares of common stock earned can range from 0% to 200% of the performance share units.
3. This stock option is granted under the Issuer's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan and is exercisable as to 25% on each of the first four anniversaries of the date of the grant.
Remarks:
/s/ Mark D. Denny, as attorney-in-fact for Jessica R. Wren 09/08/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
