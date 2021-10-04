6 hours ago
Climate change discussions on the rise as US oil and gas firms take action
7 hours ago
Column-Hedge funds flock to oil as energy shortages worsen: Kemp
8 hours ago
Exclusive-LNG sellers seek credit letters as gas price spike stretches credit limits
9 hours ago
Fossil fuel demand shakes off pandemic in blow to climate fight
10 hours ago
OPEC+ sticks to plan for gradual oil output hike, price roars higher
11 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE Commodity traders face big margin calls as gas prices soar

Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4

in 360 Company Releases   by
SEC Form 4
FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 		 
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Ragauss Peter A
(Last) (First) (Middle)
2000 POST OAK BLVD.
SUITE 100
(Street)
HOUSTON TX 77056
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
APA Corp [ APA ] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director 10% Owner
Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
09/30/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Phantom Stock Units $0.0(1) 09/30/2021 M 2,333 (2) (2) Common Stock 2,333 $0 58,506 D
Restricted Stock / Units $0.0(3) 09/30/2021 A 2,333 09/30/2021(4) (4) Common Stock 2,333 $0 2,333 D
Restricted Stock / Units $0.0(3) 09/30/2021 M 2,333 09/30/2021(5) (5) Common Stock 2,333 $0 0 D
Explanation of Responses:
1. One share of APA common stock for each phantom stock unit.
2. Exempt acquisition pursuant to Rule 16b-3(d) - accrued under the deferred compensation provisions of APA's Outside Directors Deferral Program.
3. One share of APA common stock for each restricted stock unit.
4. Restricted stock units granted to each of APA's non-employee directors under the 2016 Omnibus Compensation Plan which plan was approved by shareholders in May 2016.
5. Vesting of restricted stock units granted to each of APA's non-employee directors under the 2016 Omnibus Compensation Plan.
Remarks:
Raj Sharma, Attorney-in-Fact 10/04/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.