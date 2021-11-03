Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4

SEC Form 4
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP [ CHK ]
11/01/2021
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. Reflects securities directly held by Vine Investment LLC. Vine Oil & Gas Holdings LLC ("Holdings") is the managing member of Vine Investment LLC. Holdings is owned by Blackstone Capital Partners VI-Q L.P. ("BCP VI-Q"), Blackstone Energy Partners Q L.P. ("BEP Q"), Blackstone Family Investment Partnership VI-ESC L.P. ("BFIP VI"), Blackstone Energy Family Investment Partnership ESC L.P. ("BEFIP ESC") and Blackstone Energy Family Investment Partnership SMD L.P. ("BEFIP SMD"). The general partner of BEFIP ESC is BEP Side-by-Side GP L.L.C.
|2. Reflects securities directly held by Vine Investment II LLC. Vine Investment II LLC is owned by Blackstone Capital Partners VI-Q (Pub) L.P. ("BCP VI AIV"), and Blackstone Energy Partners Q (Pub) L.P. ("BEP AIV").
|3. Reflects securities directly held by Brix Investment LLC. Brix Investment LLC is owned by B&H Oil and Gas L.L.C ("B&H Oil & Gas"). B&H Oil & Gas is owned by BCP VI-Q, BFIP VI, BCP VI SBS Holdings L.L.C. ("BCP VI SBS Holdings"), Blackstone Energy Partners II Q L.P. ("BEP II Q"), Blackstone Energy Partners II.F Q L.P. ("BEP II.F Q"), Blackstone Energy Family Investment Partnership II-ESC L.P. ("BEFIP II-ESC"), Blackstone Energy Family Investment Partnership II SMD L.P. ("BEFIP II SMD"), BEP II SBS Holdings L.L.C. ("BEP II SBS Holdings") and BTAS Q Holdings L.L.C. ("BTAS Q Holdings"). The general partner of BFIP VI is BCP VI Side-by-Side GP L.L.C.
|4. Reflects securities directly held by Brix Investment II LLC. Brix Investment II LLC is owned by Blackstone Energy Partners II Q (Pub) L.P. ("BEP II AIV"), Blackstone Energy Partners II.F Q (Pub) L.P. ("BEP II.F AIV") and BCP VI AIV.
|5. Reflects securities of the Issuer held directly by Harvest Investment LLC. Harvest Investment LLC is owned by B&H Oil & Gas. B&H Oil & Gas is owned by BCP VI-Q, BFIP VI, BCP VI SBS Holdings, BEP II Q, BEP II.F Q, BEFIP II-ESC, BEFIP II SMD, BEP II SBS Holdings and BTAS Q Holdings. The general partner of BFIP VI is BCP VI Side-by-Side GP L.L.C. The general partner of BEFIP II-ESC is BEP II Side-by-Side GP L.L.C.
|6. Reflects securities directly held by Harvest Investment II LLC. Harvest Investment II LLC is owned by BEP II AIV, BEP II.F AIV and BCP VI AIV.
|7. Blackstone Management Associates VI L.L.C. is the general partner of BCP VI-Q and BCP VI AIV. The sole member of Blackstone Management Associates VI L.L.C. is BMA VI L.L.C.
|8. Blackstone Energy Management Associates L.L.C. is the general partner of BEP AIV and BEP Q. The sole member of Blackstone Energy Management Associates L.L.C. is Blackstone EMA L.L.C.
|9. Blackstone Energy Management Associates II L.L.C. is the general partner of BEP II Q, BEP II.F Q, BEP II AIV and BEP II.F AIV. The sole member of Blackstone Energy Management Associates II L.L.C. is Blackstone EMA II L.L.C.
|10. Blackstone Family GP L.L.C. is the general partner of BEFIP SMD and BEFIP II SMD. Blackstone Family GP L.L.C. is wholly-owned by Blackstone's senior managing directors and controlled by its founder, Stephen A. Schwarzman.
|11. Blackstone Side-by-Side Umbrella Partnership L.P. is the sole member of each of BEP II SBS Holdings and BCP VI SBS Holdings. The general partner of Blackstone Side-by-Side Umbrella Partnership L.P. is Blackstone Side-by-Side Umbrella GP L.L.C.
|12. BTAS Associates L.L.C. is the managing member of BTAS Q Holdings.
|13. Blackstone Holdings III L.P. is the managing member of each of BMA VI L.L.C., Blackstone EMA L.L.C., BTAS Associates L.L.C. and Blackstone EMA II L.L.C. and the sole member of each of BCP VI Side-by-Side GP L.L.C., BEP Side-by-Side GP L.L.C., BEP II Side-by-Side GP L.L.C. and Blackstone Side-by-Side Umbrella GP L.L.C. The general partner of Blackstone Holdings III L.P. is Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P. The general partner of Blackstone Holdings III GP L.P. is Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C.
|14. Blackstone Inc. is the sole member of Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C. The sole holder of the Series II preferred stock of Blackstone Inc. is Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. is wholly-owned by Blackstone's senior managing directors and controlled by its founder, Stephen A. Schwarzman.
|15. On November 1, 2021, pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated as of August 10, 2021 (the "merger agreement"), (i) a wholly owned subsidiary of Chesapeake Energy Corporation ("Chesapeake") merged with and into Vine Energy Inc. ("Vine"), with Vine surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Chesapeake (the "first merger" and the surviving entity, the "surviving corporation", the time of such first merger being the "effective time"); and (ii) immediately following the first merger, the surviving corporation merged with and into Hannibal Merger Sub LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chesapeake ("Merger Sub LLC"), with Merger Sub LLC surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Chesapeake (the "second merger" and, together with the first merger, the "merger").
|16. (Continued from Footnote 15) Immediately prior to the effective time, each Class B unit representing a limited liability company interest in Vine Energy Holdings LLC (individually, a "Holdings Unit"), and each corresponding share of Vine's Class B common stock, issued and outstanding at such time, was converted into Vine Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share ("Class A common stock"), and each Holdings Unit and each corresponding share of Vine Class B common stock was cancelled and ceases to exist. As a result of the merger, each eligible share of Vine Class A common stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time was converted into the right to receive $1.20 in cash, without interest (the "Cash Consideration"), and 0.2486 shares of Chesapeake's common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Chesapeake Common Stock", and together with the Cash Consideration, the "merger consideration").
|17. On November 1, 2021, in connection with the closing of the merger, certain funds affiliated with Blackstone Inc. that received the merger consideration distributed an aggregate of 13,628,066 shares of Chesapeake Common Stock, for no additional consideration, to certain of its members, including 8,798,248 shares transferred to BX Vine Oil & Gas Aggregator L.P. and 4,219,405 shares transferred to BX Vine (PUB) Aggregator L.P.
|BLACKSTONE ENERGY PARTNERS II Q (PUB) L.P., By: Blackstone Energy Management Associates II L.L.C., By: Blackstone EMA II L.L.C., By: Blackstone Holdings III L.P., By: Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C., its indirect gp, By: /s/ Tabea Hsi
|11/03/2021
|BLACKSTONE ENERGY PARTNERS II.F Q (PUB) L.P., By: Blackstone Energy Management Associates II L.L.C., By: Blackstone EMA II L.L.C., By: Blackstone Holdings III L.P., By: Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C., its indirect gp, By: /s/ Tabea Hsi
|11/03/2021
