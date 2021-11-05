Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4

SEC Form 4
Callon Petroleum Co [ CPE ]
11/03/2021
|Common Stock
|11/03/2021
|J(1)
|5,512,623
|A
|(1)
|11,700,780
|I(2)
|See Footnotes(2)
|1. At a special meeting of shareholders, a majority of shareholders approved the issuance to Chambers Investments, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, of 5,512,623 shares of the Issuer's Common Stock in exchange for $197.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the Issuer's 9.00% Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2025 held by Chambers Investments, LLC, including in respect of any accrued and unpaid interest, pursuant to an Exchange Agreement between Chambers Investments, LLC and the Issuer dated August 3, 2021. Such acquisition may be exempt from Section 16(b) to the extent characterized as securities acquired in good faith in connection with a debt previously contracted.
|2. The securities to which this filing relates to are held directly by, and managed on behalf of, Chambers Investments, LLC. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC (the "Reporting Person"), a Delaware limited liability company, is the investment adviser to Chamber Investments, LLC. In such capacity, the Reporting Person exercises voting and investment control over the securities held by Chambers Investments, LLC. The filing of this statement shall not be deemed an admission that the Reporting Person is the beneficial owner of the securities reported herein for purposes of Section 16 of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise. The Reporting Person expressly disclaims beneficial ownership of the securities reported herein except to the extent of its pecuniary interest therein.
|Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC /s/ Benjamin Dell, Managing Member
|11/05/2021
