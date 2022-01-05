4 hours ago
Exclusive Interview with Hydroacoustics, Inc. – Low-Frequency, Downhole Seismic Well Stimulation
5 hours ago
Busy year ahead for Ecuador oil sector as gov’t moves to ramp up investments
6 hours ago
Shell sends seismic vessel home after South African court loss
7 hours ago
BREAKING: Guyana scores big again as Exxon hits two more discoveries
9 hours ago
Nord Stream 2 could be major leverage against Russia — but using it is complicated
10 hours ago
NexTier stock jumps as frac demand swells revenue

Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4

in 360 Company Releases   by
SEC Form 4
FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 		 
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
CHRISTMANN JOHN J
(Last) (First) (Middle)
2000 POST OAK BLVD.
SUITE 100
(Street)
HOUSTON TX 77056
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
APA Corp [ APA ] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director 10% Owner
X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
CEO and President
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
01/03/2022
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock 01/03/2022 M(1) 56,232 A $0 463,541.337 D
Common Stock 01/03/2022 F(2) 22,128 D $28.06 441,413.337 D
Common Stock 01/03/2022 M 37,488 A (3) 478,901.337 D
Common Stock 01/03/2022 D(3) 37,488 D $28.06 441,413.337 D(4)
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Restricted Stock / Units $0.0(5) 01/03/2022 M 56,232 (1) (1) Common Stock 56,232 $0 312,473 D
Restricted Stock / Units $0.0(3) 01/03/2022 M 37,488 (6) (6) Common Stock 37,488 $0 274,985 D
Restricted Stock / Units(7) $0.0(5) 01/04/2022 A 68,839 (8) (8) Common Stock 68,839 $0 343,824 D
Restricted Stock / Units(7) $0.0(5) 01/04/2022 A 45,892 (9) (9) Common Stock 45,892 $0 389,716 D
Explanation of Responses:
1. Vesting on 01/03/2022 of restricted stock units under the employer plan. Vesting occurs ratably over three years.
2. Shares withheld to cover required tax withholding on vesting of restricted stock.
3. Each restricted stock unit is the economic equivalent of one share of the Issuer's common stock and can only be settled in cash.
4. Table does not reflect vesting on 01/03/2022 of 2,380 performance restricted stock units granted under the employer plan and tied solely to Altus Midstream Company's Class A common stock price. The restricted stock units can be settled only in cash and vesting occurs ratably over three years.
5. One share of APA common stock for each restricted stock unit.
6. Vesting on 01/03/2022 of cash-based restricted stock units under employer plan. Vesting occurs ratably over three years.
7. With tandem tax withholding right.
8. Restricted stock units granted 01/04/2022 under employer plan. The units vests ratably over three years.
9. Restricted stock units granted 01/04/2022 under employer plan. The units vests ratably over three years and may only be paid in cash.
Remarks:
Raj Sharma, Attorney-in-Fact 01/05/2022
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.