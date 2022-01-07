Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities – Form 4

SEC Form 4
|FORM 4
|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|
|Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. [ LPI ]
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|
3. Date of Earliest Transaction
(Month/Day/Year)
01/06/2022
|
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed
(Month/Day/Year)
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
|6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|Amount
|(A) or (D)
|Price
|Common Stock
|01/06/2022
|S(1)
|500,000
|D
|$73
|1,691,052(1)
|D(1)(2)(3)
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
|2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
|3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
|4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
|5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
|8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
|9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
|10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
|11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
|Code
|V
|(A)
|(D)
|Date Exercisable
|Expiration Date
|Title
|Amount or Number of Shares
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|Explanation of Responses:
|1. On January 6, 2022, EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX, L.P. ("EnCap Fund IX") executed a block trade under Rule 144 pursuant to which an aggregate of 500,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share ("Common Stock"), of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. were sold for $73.00 per share (such sale, the "Block Trade"). As of immediately following the Block Trade, EnCap Fund IX directly owns 1,691,052 shares of Common Stock.
|2. EnCap Fund IX is controlled indirectly by EnCap Partners GP, LLC ("EnCap Partners GP"), which is the sole general partner of EnCap Partners, LP ("EnCap Partners"), which is the managing member of EnCap Investments Holdings, LLC ("EnCap Holdings"), which is the sole member of EnCap Investments GP, L.L.C. ("EnCap Investments GP"), which is the sole general partner of EnCap Investments L.P. ("EnCap Investments LP"). EnCap Investments LP is the sole general partner of EnCap Equity Fund IX GP, L.P. ("EnCap Fund IX GP"), which is the sole general partner of EnCap Fund IX. Each of EnCap Fund IX, EnCap Fund IX GP, EnCap Investments LP, EnCap Investments GP, EnCap Holdings, EnCap Partners or EnCap Partners GP may be deemed to share voting or dispositive power over the reported securities held of record by any Reporting Persons under its direct or indirect control.
|3. The Reporting Persons disclaim beneficial ownership of the reported securities except to the extent of their pecuniary interest therein, and this report shall not be deemed an admission that the Reporting Persons are the beneficial owners of the reported securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose.
|Remarks:
|(4) Signed by Douglas E. Swanson, Jr. in his capacity as a Managing Director of EnCap Investments GP, the general partner of EnCap Investments LP, the general partner of EnCap Fund IX GP, the general partner of EnCap Fund IX. (5) Signed by Douglas E. Swanson, Jr. in his capacity as a Managing Director of EnCap Partners GP.
|/s/ Douglas E. Swanson, Jr. (4)
|01/07/2022
|/s/ Douglas E. Swanson, Jr. (5)
|01/07/2022
|** Signature of Reporting Person
|Date
|Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
|* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
|** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
|Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
|Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.